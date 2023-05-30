Advertisement
World News
May 30, 2023 / 6:32 AM

Warring Sudan sides extend cease-fire for five days

By Paul Godfrey
Warring military forces battling for control of Sudan have agreed to hold off on hostilities for a further five days in a conflict that has killed almost 900 people and forced more than 1 million people to flee the country. File photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE
Warring military forces battling for control of Sudan have agreed to hold off on hostilities for a further five days in a conflict that has killed almost 900 people and forced more than 1 million people to flee the country. File photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

May 30 (UPI) -- The warring sides in Sudan have extended a cease-fire brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States for a further five days to allow more time for vital humanitarian work to be completed.

Representatives of the Sudan Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces signed the extension to a cease-fire first agreed on May 20 in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced in a post on Twitter.

Advertisement

"The parties affirmed their intention to use the five-day extension to implement provisions of the first cease-fire that were not fully achieved, including further deliveries of humanitarian assistance, facilitation of essential services repair and evacuation of armed actors from hospitals," the joint announcement said.

Saudi Arabia and the United States condemned the continued airstrikes, attacks and prohibited movements seen in the past week, telling the two sides that they did not want to see a repeat of the breaches during the five-day extension.

RELATED U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect

The communique also reminded the parties of their obligations under the May 20 short-term cease-fire and their earlier Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, signed in Jeddah on May 11.

Advertisement

Both sides blamed each other for the violations and the BBC reported heavy clashes Monday before the cease-fire's expiry. The regular army and rival Rapid Support Forces have been exchanging artillery fire in areas near the capital, Khartoum, in an effort to capture more territory, according to people living there.

The SAF and RSF also agreed to talks to negotiate a longer-term cease-fire, possibly involving the withdrawal of their forces from urban areas including people's homes that have been occupied, freeing up the movement of civilians and humanitarian aid and enabling government employees to return to work.

RELATED Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce

The cease-fire extension came as a United Nations report warned the conflict was already driving mass displacement and hunger with more than 1 million citizens and refugees expected to flee Sudan, while an additional 2.5 million who remain are set to face acute hunger in coming months.

The report warned a possible spillover of the crisis raised the risk of impacts in neighboring countries with further displacement and disruptions to trade and humanitarian aid flows if the fighting is not halted.

RELATED Report: More than 71 million living as refugees in their own countries worldwide

Latest Headlines

Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities
May 30 (UPI) -- Russia shot down drones targeting Moscow early Tuesday, with the Kremlin's Ministry of Defense accusing Ukraine of conducting a "terrorist attack" on its capital city hours after it bombarded Kyiv with drones of its own.
Ex-El Salvador president sentenced in absentia to 14 years
World News // 3 hours ago
Ex-El Salvador president sentenced in absentia to 14 years
May 30 (UPI) -- Mauricio Funes, the disgraced former president of El Salvador, has been sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison for his ties to criminal organizations and breach of duties.
Uganda's Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ measure into law
World News // 20 hours ago
Uganda's Museveni signs anti-LGBTQ measure into law
May 29 (UPI) -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday signed a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill that punishes "gay sexual conduct" with life sentences and related offense with the death penalty.
Dozens of NATO peacekeepers, protesters injured in violent clashes in northern Kosovo
World News // 11 hours ago
Dozens of NATO peacekeepers, protesters injured in violent clashes in northern Kosovo
May 29 (UPI) -- At least 25 NATO-led Kosovo Force peacekeepers and 50 Serbian protesters were injured Monday in northern Kosovo during clashes over the recent election of ethnic Albanian mayors.
China sets 2030 deadline to send astronauts to the moon
World News // 14 hours ago
China sets 2030 deadline to send astronauts to the moon
May 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese space agency official announced plans Monday to send the country's first manned mission to the moon by 2030.
Indian army makes arrests as ethnic violence escalates in Manipur state
World News // 16 hours ago
Indian army makes arrests as ethnic violence escalates in Manipur state
May 29 (UPI) -- Indian authorities said Monday they have carried out a wave of arrests in northeastern state of Manipur after renewed ethnic clashes over the weekend resulted in more deaths.
Iran's Khamenei says he would 'welcome' diplomatic ties with Egypt
World News // 17 hours ago
Iran's Khamenei says he would 'welcome' diplomatic ties with Egypt
May 29 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Monday his country would be interested in resuming diplomatic relations with Egypt, which has long-standing ties with the country's regional rival Israel.
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
World News // 18 hours ago
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
May 29 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed Monday he has fired his eldest son Shotaro as his executive secretary after continued outcry over a party held at the official residence in December.
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
World News // 18 hours ago
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
May 29 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will sign a controversial new law backers say is meant to stem Russian influence in the country's politics but which others see as a means to stifle opposition.
Spanish PM calls snap general election after big losses by ruling party
World News // 20 hours ago
Spanish PM calls snap general election after big losses by ruling party
May 29 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced a snap general election after his ruling Socialist Workers' Party suffered significant defeats during local elections in the country.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
Biden announces deal to avoid default; urges Congress to pass it
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement