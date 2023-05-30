Trending
World News
May 30, 2023

NATO to send more troops to Kosovo after 30 peacekeepers injured

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Ethnic Serbs sit on the street Monday opposite NATO-led international peacekeeping Kosovo Force (KFOR) in front of a municipal building in Zvecan, Kosovo. NATO announced Tuesday it would send 700 additional troops after 30 peacekeepers were injured in the clash. Photo by Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/
Photo by Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/

May 30 (UPI) -- NATO plans to send 700 additional troops to Kosovo as violence against peacekeepers escalates following the recent election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the decision Tuesday after condemning Monday's attack that injured 30 NATO peacekeepers.

"We strongly condemn the unprovoked attacks against KFOR troops in northern Kosovo, which led to 30 peacekeepers being wounded," Stoltenberg told reporters during the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Norway. "Such attacks are unacceptable and must stop."

"We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for Western Balkans. And to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on higher readiness, so they can also be deployed if needed," Stoltenberg announced. NATO already has close to 4,000 soldiers in Kosovo.

RELATED NATO must tread carefully in Southeast Asia, as memories of colonialism linger

Dozens of NATO-led Kosovo Force peacekeepers and protesters were injured Monday after local Serbs blocked municipal buildings in Zvecan to prevent newly elected mayors from entering. The ethnic Albanian mayors were sworn in Thursday to replace Serb mayors who resigned last November in protest over a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.

Northern Kosovo's majority Serbs, who refuse to accept Kosovo's 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, boycotted last month's local elections. Ethnic Albanian candidates won offices in four Serb-majority municipalities with a 3.5% turnout.

On Monday, KFOR troops from the United States, Poland and Italy, wearing anti-riot gear, used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd as protesters responded with stones, bottles and sticks, according to Kosovo Police who confirmed that five protesters were arrested.

RELATED Dozens of NATO peacekeepers, protesters injured in violent clashes in northern Kosovo

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the violence Tuesday and called on all parties to "take immediate actions to de-escalate tensions."

"The United States condemns the unacceptable violence yesterday against NATO-led KFOR troops, law enforcement and journalists," Blinken said in a statement.

"The government of Kosovo's decision to force access to municipal buildings sharply and unnecessarily escalated tensions," Blinken added, while issuing directives to keep the peace.

RELATED NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes

"Prime Minister [Albin] Kurti and his government should ensure that elected mayors carry out their transitional duties from alternate locations outside municipal buildings, and withdraw police forces from the vicinity," Blinken said. "President Vucic and the Government of Serbia should lower the security status of Serbian Armed Forces and urge Kosovo Serbs to halt challenges to KFOR and refrain from further violence."

"Both Kosovo and Serbia should immediately recommit to engaging in the EU-facilitated Dialogue to normalize relations."

Latest Headlines

Japan, South Korea issue missile alerts as North Korea launches rocket
World News // 4 hours ago
Japan, South Korea issue missile alerts as North Korea launches rocket
SEOUL, May 31 (UPI) -- Phone alerts and emergency sirens warning citizens to prepare for evacuation blared in Seoul early Wednesday morning as North Korea fired what it said was a "space launch vehicle" for a satellite.
Hyundai, LG to set up EV battery factory in Georgia
World News // 10 hours ago
Hyundai, LG to set up EV battery factory in Georgia
SEOUL, May 30 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor announced it is partnering with electric vehicle battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution to build a plant in the United States.
To find average weight loads on flights, Air New Zealand to weigh some passengers
World News // 11 hours ago
To find average weight loads on flights, Air New Zealand to weigh some passengers
May 30 (UPI) -- New Zealand's national airline Tuesday that it will begin weighing passengers as part of a survey that it carries out every five years.
Russian 'spy' beluga whale spotted in Swedish waters
World News // 11 hours ago
Russian 'spy' beluga whale spotted in Swedish waters
May 30 (UPI) -- A beluga whale believed to have been trained for surveillance by the Russian military has been spotted off the coast of Sweden, according to advocates who track the whale.
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
World News // 12 hours ago
South Africa paves way for Vladimir Putin to attend summit
May 30 (UPI) -- South Africa said on Tuesday that it would extend diplomatic immunity to any official who wants to attend a summit in August, paving the way for Russian President Vladimir Putin to travel to the country.
Second Japanese court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
World News // 13 hours ago
Second Japanese court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
May 30 (UPI) -- A Japanese court on Tuesday became the second to rule that Japan's lack of recognition for same-sex marriages is unconstitutional.
Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion
World News // 13 hours ago
Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion
May 30 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday as he looks to tap into the country's potentially huge electric vehicle market.
British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe
World News // 13 hours ago
British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe
May 30 (UPI) -- The judge-led public inquiry into Britain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic granted ministers Tuesday a further two days to turn over WhatsApp messages and notebooks of then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
With an eye on emissions, Toyota and Daimler to unite on trucks in Japan
World News // 13 hours ago
With an eye on emissions, Toyota and Daimler to unite on trucks in Japan
May 30 (UPI) -- Japanese automaker Toyota said Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Daimler Motor Holding to combine forces in the truck market in Japan.
Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference
World News // 14 hours ago
Canadian lawmaker announces she is target of Chinese interference
May 30 (UPI) -- A Canadian lawmaker said that Canada's top spy agency has warned that her that she's been a target of Chinese government interference.
