May 30, 2023 / 5:30 AM

Russia, Ukraine trade drone attacks on capital cities

By Darryl Coote
1/4
Kyiv was targeted by at least 20 Russian drones early Tuesday. Photo courtesy of National Police of Ukraine/Facebook
Kyiv was targeted by at least 20 Russian drones early Tuesday. Photo courtesy of National Police of Ukraine/Facebook

May 30 (UPI) -- Russia shot down drones targeting Moscow early Tuesday, with the Kremlin's Ministry of Defense accusing Ukraine of conducting a "terrorist attack" on its capital city hours after it bombarded Kyiv with drones of its own.

All eight apparent Ukrainian drones were intercepted, according to the Russian defense ministry, which said in a statement on Telegram that five were shot down with anti-aircraft missiles and another three were suppressed by electronic warfare that caused the aerials to lose control and deviate "from their intended targets."

The falling drones resulted in several buildings in the capital sustaining damage, the Russian Investigative Committee said, adding that preliminary data suggests no casualties were incurred.

"City emergency services are on the scene," the committee said in a statement. "Persons involved in the crime are being identified."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said residents of two buildings damaged in the attack were evacuated to prevent the hindering of investigative work. Two people sought medical attention, but no one needed to be hospitalized, he added.

"Emergency services and several ambulance teams continue to work at the scene of incidents," he said on Telegram.

Hours earlier, Kyiv was bombarded by a siege of some 20 drones that were intercepted by air defense forces, but falling debris hit a multi-story building in Holosiivskyi district, causing a fire to break out on its top two floors, which were destroyed, the city's military administration said on Telegram.

At least one person was killed and 13 others were injured, but search operations were underway for those believed to be trapped under rubble at the top of the building.

The deceased was identified as a 33-year-old woman in a statement by National Police.

Cars were reportedly damaged and at least one private house caught on fire from falling debris in Darnytskyi district.

The attacks come less than a month after the Russian government said Ukraine targeted the Kremlin with drones, suggesting the 15-month-old war was spreading across Russia's borders.

