Air New Zealand said Tuesday that it would begin weighing some passengers before they board their flights. File Photo by Eco Clement/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- New Zealand's national airline on Tuesday said it will begin weighing passengers as part of a survey that it carries out every five years. In an effort to help the airline calculate the average weight load of passengers, anyone boarding an Air New Zealand flight will be asked to step on a scale first. Advertisement

"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft -- from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold," Air New Zealand load control improvement specialist Alastair James said, according to the New Zealand Herald. "For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."

Air New Zealand said the data would be collected anonymously and not be exposed for people nearby to see.

The airline said that it would attempt to weigh more than 10,000 travelers between May 29 and July 2.

The process is voluntary and will take place for flights departing Auckland International Airport in New Zealand.