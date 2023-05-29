Advertisement
World News
May 29, 2023 / 3:28 AM

Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert

By Thomas Maresca
Tokyo said Monday that it would destroy any North Korean missiles that enter its territory after being notified that Pyongyang was planning a satellite launch. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
Tokyo said Monday that it would destroy any North Korean missiles that enter its territory after being notified that Pyongyang was planning a satellite launch. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI

SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- Japan said Monday that it will shoot down North Korean missiles that enter its territory after Pyongyang notified Tokyo of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.

"In order to prevent damage to human life and property ... we will implement destructive measures against ballistic missiles and other missiles that have been confirmed to fall on our territory," Japan's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

The ministry issued the order to Japan's Self-Defense Forces after North Korea notified Tokyo of a plan to establish a maritime danger zone during the May 31-June 11 launch period.

Japanese forces will use Patriot PAC-3 missiles stationed on islands around Okinawa or Aegis-equipped warships to destroy the missiles, the ministry said.

RELATED U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Tokyo's top spokesman, said at a press conference Monday that Japan considered North Korea's satellite announcement a pretext for launching a ballistic missile and would take action accordingly.

"North Korea's forced launch of a ballistic missile purported to be a 'satellite' is a serious provocation to Japan's security," Matsuno said. "Such launches also violate relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions that prohibit any launches using ballistic missile technology by North Korea, even if they are called 'satellites.'"

Advertisement

Japan will work with the United States and South Korea to urge the North to refrain from provocative actions and comply with Security Council resolutions, he added.

RELATED Treasury Department sanctions North Korea IT entities

A launch has been believed imminent since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the secretive regime's first completed military reconnaissance satellite earlier this month and "approved the future action plan" for its deployment.

North Korea has announced a handful of satellite tests over the past several years, including the launch of a device that took low-resolution aerial photos of South Korea in December. In February of last year, the secretive regime also claimed it tested a reconnaissance satellite, but Seoul and Washington said it was cover for ballistic missile testing.

North Korea's Kim called the launch of a spy satellite "an urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment of the country," and has condemned the expansion of joint military exercises by South Korea and the United States.

RELATED North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch

Last week, the allies staged their largest-ever combined live-fire drill at a training site just miles from the inter-Korean border.

Latest Headlines

South Africa to probe U.S. claims of loading Russian vessel with weapons
World News // 31 minutes ago
South Africa to probe U.S. claims of loading Russian vessel with weapons
May 29 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a panel to investigate U.S. allegations that weapons to be used in the Ukraine war were loaded onto a sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked in the African nation.
At least 1 dead and 3 missing after tourist boat overturns on Italian lake
World News // 9 hours ago
At least 1 dead and 3 missing after tourist boat overturns on Italian lake
May 28 (UPI) -- At least one person died and three remain missing after a boat was overturned by high winds on Italy's Lake Maggiore Sunday.
Ukrainian adviser vows 'consequences' for Iran after drone strikes in Kyiv
World News // 11 hours ago
Ukrainian adviser vows 'consequences' for Iran after drone strikes in Kyiv
May 28 (UPI) -- Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Sunday that a draft resolution is being submitted by the president to sanction Iran for 50 years.
Protesters, opposition leaders decry Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of new parliament building
World News // 13 hours ago
Protesters, opposition leaders decry Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of new parliament building
May 28 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's new parliament building on Sunday while protesters were met with violence.
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
World News // 13 hours ago
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
May 28 (UPI) -- Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday over opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey's runoff race.
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
World News // 14 hours ago
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea once sentenced a toddler to life in a prison camp because the baby's family had been caught with a copy of the Bible, according to a new report from the U.S. State Department.
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
World News // 16 hours ago
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
May 28 (UPI) -- Russian leaders and businesses are pushing for a "Soviet-style" work ethic to bolster the nation's economy amid the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence.
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
World News // 18 hours ago
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
May 28 (UPI) -- China on Sunday celebrated the maiden commercial voyage of its first domestically produced passenger jet, a significant milestone for the country seeking to compete with the West.
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
World News // 1 day ago
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
May 27 (UPI) -- The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
World News // 1 day ago
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
May 27 (UPI) -- Twitter has withdrawn from the European Union's online disinformation code of practice, a voluntary agreement that most major social media platforms pledged to abide, prompting a warning from the bloc.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
Ukrainian adviser vows 'consequences' for Iran after drone strikes in Kyiv
Ukrainian adviser vows 'consequences' for Iran after drone strikes in Kyiv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement