May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM

Uganda's Museveni signs harsh anti-LGBTQ measure into law

By Clyde Hughes
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday signed a controversial anti-gay law widely condemned by the United Nations and human rights activists. File Photo by Jason Szenes/EPA-EFE
May 29 (UPI) -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday signed a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill under which homosexuals can draw life sentences for "gay sexual conduct" and the death penalty for other related crimes.

Museveni signed the bill despite objects from the United States and many other Western countries, siding with Ugandan legislatures who approved the measure in March. He called for revisions to the original bill that he thought penalized people simply for their appearances.

Under the new law, those convicted of gay sexual conduct could be sentenced to life in prison. The death penalty can be given for convictions of aggravated homosexual sexual abuse against a child, a disabled person, or a victim of abuse who is infected with a life-long sickness.

The law also makes it mandatory for the public to report suspected homosexual "abuse" against children or other vulnerable persons to authorities.

Ugandan Parliament Speaker Anita Annet Among praised Museveni for signing the bill, saying it had the support of the Uganda public and calling those outside the country who criticized the law "bullies."

"I thank his excellency, the president, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda," Among said in a statement. "With a lot of humility, I thank my colleagues the Members of Parliament for withstanding all the pressure from bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists in the interest of our country."

Ugandan lawmaker Asuman Basalirwa said the United States has already revoked Among's visa to the country because of her support of the bill.

Human rights organizations have been speaking out against the law.

"This law will have a devastating impact on LGBT individuals in Uganda, who already face persecution and discrimination," Amnesty International deputy regional director Flavia Mwangovya said in a statement before the signing.

"It will fuel violence and discrimination against LGBTI individuals and reinforce stigma and stereotypes related to homosexuality. It will also have a chilling effect on freedom of expression, as individuals who support LGBTI rights may fear persecution and imprisonment."

In March the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Museveni not to sign the bill while U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield tried to persuade the Ugandan leader to do the same in phone calls directly to him.

