Advertisement
World News
May 29, 2023 / 2:03 PM

Iran's Khamenei says he would 'welcome' diplomatic ties with Egypt

By Clyde Hughes
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday said he would be interested in normalizing relations with Egypt. File Photo by Iranian Supreme Leader's Office/EPA-EFE
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday said he would be interested in normalizing relations with Egypt. File Photo by Iranian Supreme Leader's Office/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Monday his country would be interested in resuming diplomatic relations with Egypt, which has long-standing ties with the country's regional rival Israel.

Khamenei made his statement during a meeting with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Tehran on Monday. The revelation came in a series of Twitter posts by the Iranian leader's office after the meeting.

Advertisement

Tariq also met with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi during while on a two-day visit.

"We believe the expansion of Iran-Oman relations in all fields is to the benefit of both sides," Khamenei said. "Increased cooperation between the two countries is of significance since the two share the Strait of Hormuz, which is a very important waterway.

RELATED Iran test fires new ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel

"We welcome Egypt's interest in restoring relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we have no problem in this regard," he added.

Tariq visited Egypt a month ago where he met with that country's leaders.

The relationship between Iran and Egypt deteriorated during the 1978 Iranian Islamic Revolution. It briefly improved during the short-lived leadership of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi before he was driven out of power in 2013.

Advertisement

According to accounts from Iranian media, Khamenei warned Tariq of Israel's influence in the region, claiming the country is trying to sow discord between Muslim states and that they needed to "pay attention" to the issue.

Egypt and Israel have been at peace since the 1979 Camp David Accords and in recent years have worked closely together on counter-terrorism initiatives in Sinai Peninsula against the Islamic State under Egypt's current President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

The overture comes shortly after Saudi Arabia and Iran re-established ties in a deal brokered by China which came about despite Tehran's support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies

Read More

Arab League to reinstate Syria; U.S. opposes

Latest Headlines

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
May 29 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed Monday he has fired his eldest son Shotaro as his executive secretary after continued outcry over a party held at the official residence in December.
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
World News // 1 hour ago
Polish president poised to sign controversial Russian influence law
May 29 (UPI) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will sign a controversial new law backers say is meant to stem Russian influence in the country's politics but which others see as a means to stifle opposition.
Uganda's Museveni signs harsh anti-LGBTQ measure into law
World News // 3 hours ago
Uganda's Museveni signs harsh anti-LGBTQ measure into law
May 29 (UPI) -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday signed a controversial anti-LGBTQ bill under which homosexuals can draw life sentences for "gay sexual conduct" and the death penalty for other related crimes.
Spanish PM calls snap general election after big losses by ruling party
World News // 3 hours ago
Spanish PM calls snap general election after big losses by ruling party
May 29 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced a snap general election after his ruling Socialist Workers' Party suffered significant defeats during local elections in the country.
Kyiv defenses hold up in new record Russian attack on Ukrainian capital
World News // 4 hours ago
Kyiv defenses hold up in new record Russian attack on Ukrainian capital
May 29 (UPI) -- Russia hit Kyiv with a record wave of drone and missile attacks with back-to-back raids overnight Monday and then again in a rare afternoon strike.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's president amid economic challenges
World News // 4 hours ago
Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's president amid economic challenges
May 29 (UPI) -- Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn into office as Nigeria's 16th president on Monday, vowing to tackle persistent problems such as endemic corruption and promising to revamp the economy.
Turkish lira tumbles day after Erdogan's re-election
World News // 5 hours ago
Turkish lira tumbles day after Erdogan's re-election
May 29 (UPI) -- Turkey's currency, the lira, tumbled to new lows against the U.S. dollar on Monday, the day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a new five-year term, presenting a new challenge to his embattled rule.
Four dead after tourist boat capsizes in Northern Italian lake
World News // 10 hours ago
Four dead after tourist boat capsizes in Northern Italian lake
May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Italy said Monday that they have recovered the bodies of four people after a tourist boat capsized over the weekend on Lake Maggiore in high winds.
Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
SEOUL, May 29 (UPI) -- Japan said Monday that it will shoot down North Korean missiles that enter its territory after Pyongyang notified Tokyo of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.
South Africa to probe U.S. claims of loading Russian vessel with weapons
World News // 11 hours ago
South Africa to probe U.S. claims of loading Russian vessel with weapons
May 29 (UPI) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a panel to investigate U.S. allegations that weapons to be used in the Ukraine war were loaded onto a sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked in the African nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
Japan says it will destroy North Korean missiles after satellite launch alert
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Memorial Day weekend marred by shootings across U.S.
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
Body of escaped Ohio inmate recovered, ending five-day manhunt
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement