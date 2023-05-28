Advertisement
World News
May 28, 2023 / 2:31 PM

Protesters, opposition leaders decry Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of new parliament building

By Joe Fisher
1/2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday in New Delhi, India. Photo courtesy of the India Press Information Bureau/EPA-EFE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla inaugurating the new Parliament building on Sunday in New Delhi, India. Photo courtesy of the India Press Information Bureau/EPA-EFE

May 28 (UPI) -- India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country's new parliament building on Sunday while protesters were met with violence.

The new parliament building replaces a colonial-era parliament. It is part of a $2 billion project to replace several government buildings that were built under British rule in Delhi, The New York Times reported.

Advertisement

The new building was constructed in front of the old parliament building in the city's Central Vista complex. It cost an estimated $117.1 million to complete and can seat 1,272 people. The old building will become a museum.

Alongside the ceremony was a fervent show of disapproval from protesters.

RELATED Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash

Law enforcement forcefully attempted to disperse the crowd, arresting several members of the Olympic women's wrestling team, including two-time medalist Vinesh Phogat, the BBC reported.

The wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestling federation president, of sexual harassment. He was in attendance inside the building.

The wrestlers also alleged that the government has not taken their accusations seriously.

RELATED U.N. report: Russia, China top arms suppliers to Myanmar military

About 250 members of 19 opposition parties boycotted the inauguration, in part because they wished to see President Drouopadi Murmu lead the ceremony, the BBC reported.

Advertisement

The display by Modi, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was dismissed as "overreach."

"The president is not only the head of state in India, but also an integral part of the Parliament," a coalition of opponents said in a statement. "She summons, prorogues and addresses the Parliament. When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building."

RELATED Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India

Modi has argued that other prime ministers had inaugurated portions of the old parliament building. Opponents, meanwhile, have said Modi and his party have skirted the norms of democracy.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, tweeted that Modi was using the inauguration as a coronation, referring to him as the "arrogant king."

"The coronation is over -- the 'arrogant king' is crushing the voice of the public in the streets," he tweeted alongside a video of the olympians clashing with police.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
World News // 1 hour ago
Erdogan wins tight race for presidency in Turkey's runoff election
May 28 (UPI) -- Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday over opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkey's runoff race.
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea sentenced Christian toddler to life in a prison camp; regime praises Arab world
May 28 (UPI) -- North Korea once sentenced a toddler to life in a prison camp because the baby's family had been caught with a copy of the Bible, according to a new report from the U.S. State Department.
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian leaders push for 'Soviet-style' work ethic amid Ukraine war
May 28 (UPI) -- Russian leaders and businesses are pushing for a "Soviet-style" work ethic to bolster the nation's economy amid the war in Ukraine, according to British intelligence.
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
World News // 6 hours ago
China marks maiden commercial voyage of first domestically produced passenger jet
May 28 (UPI) -- China on Sunday celebrated the maiden commercial voyage of its first domestically produced passenger jet, a significant milestone for the country seeking to compete with the West.
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
May 27 (UPI) -- The Kalashnikov Group, the Russian gun-making giant best known for its Soviet-era AK-47 assault rifle, has unveiled upgrades to its AK-12 assault rifle to better suit Russia in its war on Ukraine.
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
World News // 22 hours ago
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
May 27 (UPI) -- Twitter has withdrawn from the European Union's online disinformation code of practice, a voluntary agreement that most major social media platforms pledged to abide, prompting a warning from the bloc.
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
World News // 23 hours ago
Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it landed has claimed he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly, South Korean officials said Saturday.
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
World News // 1 day ago
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
May 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday the country's military played a role in last year's drone attack on a key Crimean bridge as well as on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
World News // 1 day ago
Iranian guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported.
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
World News // 1 day ago
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO and Western allies on Saturday condemned actions by security forces in Kosovo after a bout of ethnic clashes and urged authorities to de-escalate tensions in several Serbian majority towns.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Parents charged after police find 7 kids living in home with caged rats, padlocked fridge
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
Russian gunmaker Kalashnikov upgrades AK-12 design to suit Ukraine war, state media reports
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
Twitter withdraws from EU's disinformation code as bloc warns against hiding from liability
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Texas House impeaches AG Ken Paxton, removes him from office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement