World News
May 27, 2023 / 3:00 PM

Iranian border guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border

By Simon Druker
Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire Saturday with Taliban soldiers along a common border between Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI
Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire Saturday with Taliban soldiers along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI

May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported.

Two Iranian border guards were killed as well as at least one Taliban fighter, while two civilians were injured in the skirmishes, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

Iranian officials accused Taliban militants of initiating the attacks in contravention of "international law and principles of good neighborliness," adding they were met with "a decisive and courageous counteraction from the border guards.:

The semi-official Tasmin news agency reported the two sides used "light and semi-light weapons and artillery," but said the reason behind the clashes was unknown.

Iran International, a Persian-language news service based in Washington, posted a video purporting to show some of the fighting. The outlet also cited escalating tensions between the two sides over water rights as the reason for fighting.

The outlet quoted Ahmadreza Radan, Iran's law enforcement chief, as saying the ruling Taliban "must be held accountable for their reckless action which was contrary to international principles."

Iran has accused the Taliban in recent months of failing to adhere to a 1973 water-sharing agreement between the two countries.

Tasnim reported leaders on both sides have already "convened a meeting to investigate the causes of the tension."

Earlier in the week, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country does not recognize the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan.

Latest Headlines

NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
World News // 45 minutes ago
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO and Western allies on Saturday condemned actions by security forces in Kosovo after a bout of ethnic clashes and urged authorities to de-escalate tensions in several Serbian majority towns.
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
World News // 5 hours ago
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
May 27 (UPI) -- The failure of electronic passport gates at major British points of entry on Saturday resulted in long lines of passengers at London airports as travelers voiced their displeasure on social media.
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
World News // 1 day ago
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
May 26 (UPI) -- An Air Force officer stationed in Kuwait has died in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said.
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
World News // 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
Super Typhoon Mawar, which pounded Guam with destructive winds and flooding downpours earlier this week, is continuing to churn west across the Pacific Ocean.
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
May 26 (UPI) -- The first large passenger jet domestically-produced in China, is set to make its inaugural commercial flight this weekend.
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
May 26 (UPI) -- A Russia missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine has damaged a medical facility, killing at least two people, according to head of the local regional military administration Serhii Lysak.
Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever
May 26 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has canceled some meetings Friday due to a fever, according to the Vatican. The pope also has no public events scheduled for Saturday, according to the Vatican calendar.
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
World News // 1 day ago
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
May 26 (UPI) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday shook eastern Japan, including Tokyo, but officials said there were no threats of a tsunami.
EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech
World News // 1 day ago
EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech
May 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has renegotiated its COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech to better address evolving needs for the vaccines, the European Commission announced Friday.
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
World News // 1 day ago
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- British Airways canceled at least 42 short-haul flights Friday as issues with check-in caused by IT "technical problems" spilled over into a second day of travel chaos at the airline's London Heathrow Airport home.
