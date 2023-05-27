Iranian border guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border

Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire Saturday with Taliban soldiers along a common border between Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province. File Photo by Shekib Mohammadyl/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported. Two Iranian border guards were killed as well as at least one Taliban fighter, while two civilians were injured in the skirmishes, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency. Advertisement

Iranian officials accused Taliban militants of initiating the attacks in contravention of "international law and principles of good neighborliness," adding they were met with "a decisive and courageous counteraction from the border guards.:

The semi-official Tasmin news agency reported the two sides used "light and semi-light weapons and artillery," but said the reason behind the clashes was unknown.

Iran International, a Persian-language news service based in Washington, posted a video purporting to show some of the fighting. The outlet also cited escalating tensions between the two sides over water rights as the reason for fighting.

The outlet quoted Ahmadreza Radan, Iran's law enforcement chief, as saying the ruling Taliban "must be held accountable for their reckless action which was contrary to international principles."

Iran has accused the Taliban in recent months of failing to adhere to a 1973 water-sharing agreement between the two countries.

Advertisement

Tasnim reported leaders on both sides have already "convened a meeting to investigate the causes of the tension."

Earlier in the week, Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said his country does not recognize the Taliban as the official government of Afghanistan.