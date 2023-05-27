Advertisement
World News
May 27, 2023 / 4:26 PM

Police: Man who opened door on Korean flight wanted to exit plane quickly

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
South Korean police arrest a man in his 30s at Daegu International Airport Friday after allegedly opening a door on an Asiana Airlines plane mid-flight. Police said the suspect told them he wanted to get off the plane quickly. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE
South Korean police arrest a man in his 30s at Daegu International Airport Friday after allegedly opening a door on an Asiana Airlines plane mid-flight. Police said the suspect told them he wanted to get off the plane quickly. Photo by Yonhap/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- A man who opened the door of an Asiana Airlines plane just before it landed has claimed he felt suffocated and wanted to get off the plane quickly, South Korean officials said Saturday.

The unidentified 33 year-old-man said he had been under a lot of stress after losing his job recently and he opened the door because he wanted to get off the plane, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Advertisement

Asiana Airlines Flight OZ8124 had 194 passengers on board and took off from Jeju Island on Friday morning for a short trip from the popular holiday destination. The Airbus A321 departed shortly before noon and landed at 12:39 p.m., according to flight tracker website Flightradar 24.

The suspect opened the door while the plane was at an altitude of 700 feet on its approach to Daegu International Airport, the South Korean Transport Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

He was apprehended by police, whose investigation confirmed that he had attempted to open the door, the ministry said. Twelve passengers complained of having trouble breathing and were transferred to a local hospital but were not in serious condition.

Advertisement

A cellphone video shot by a passenger and shared widely on local media showed the plane's emergency exit door hanging open as a roaring wind whipped through the cabin, blowing around passengers' hair and seat headrest covers.

Witnesses told Yonhap the suspect attempted to jump out of the plane after opening the door but was restrained by other passengers and flight crew.

Read More

Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
May 27 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian official confirmed Saturday the country's military played a role in last year's drone attack on a key Crimean bridge as well as on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
Iranian border guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
World News // 1 hour ago
Iranian border guards clash with Taliban along Afghanistan border
May 27 (UPI) -- Iranian border guards exchanged gunfire with Taliban soldiers Saturday along a common border between Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan provinces and Afghanistan's Nimruz province, official media reported.
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO urges Kosovo authorities to reduce tensions after ethnic clashes
May 27 (UPI) -- NATO and Western allies on Saturday condemned actions by security forces in Kosovo after a bout of ethnic clashes and urged authorities to de-escalate tensions in several Serbian majority towns.
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
World News // 6 hours ago
Electronic passport glitches cause long lines at busy British airports
May 27 (UPI) -- The failure of electronic passport gates at major British points of entry on Saturday resulted in long lines of passengers at London airports as travelers voiced their displeasure on social media.
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
World News // 1 day ago
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in non-combat-related incident
May 26 (UPI) -- An Air Force officer stationed in Kuwait has died in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said.
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
World News // 1 day ago
Super Typhoon Mawar heads for Philippines, Taiwan, Japan after Guam
Super Typhoon Mawar, which pounded Guam with destructive winds and flooding downpours earlier this week, is continuing to churn west across the Pacific Ocean.
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
May 26 (UPI) -- The first large passenger jet domestically-produced in China, is set to make its inaugural commercial flight this weekend.
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine
May 26 (UPI) -- A Russia missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine has damaged a medical facility, killing at least two people, according to head of the local regional military administration Serhii Lysak.
Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever
May 26 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has canceled some meetings Friday due to a fever, according to the Vatican. The pope also has no public events scheduled for Saturday, according to the Vatican calendar.
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
World News // 1 day ago
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
May 26 (UPI) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday shook eastern Japan, including Tokyo, but officials said there were no threats of a tsunami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Ariz. governor: Predecessor misappropriated $50M meant for kindergarten
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
Texas school district cancels graduation after only 5 students eligible to graduate
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Disney fires back against Gov. DeSantis' bid to remove judge in lawsuit
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
Ukrainian official acknowledges attacks on Crimean Bridge, Russian Navy
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
2 killed in second fatal plane crash at Palm Beach airport this year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement