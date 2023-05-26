Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine

A Russian strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, hit a medical facility late Thursday, according to local authorities. Photo courtesy of the National Police of Ukraine/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- A Russia missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, damaged a medical facility, killing at least two people. Serhii Lysak, head of the local regional military administration, said a 69-year-old man was killed as he "was just passing by when the rocket struck the city" late Thursday. Another body ws pulled from the rubble. Advertisement

Lysak said 23 people, including 6-year-old and 3-year-old boys, were wounded. Of the injured, 21 were hospitalized in critical condition.

"Another Russian missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Friday.

Another missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the...

"Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror. Russia has chosen the path of evil of its own will, and it will not abandon this path by itself. We must defeat terror and we will do it. Ukraine and the entire free world together. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps us," Zelensky continued.

He also tweeted a clip showing destruction in the aftermath of the strike.

CNN identified the structures that were hit as the Dnipropetrovsk City Hospital No. 14 and a veterinary clinic.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said four people were missing.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Ukrainian forces struck the village of Kozinka over 130 times, injuring a woman.

Earlier this week, Russian opposition fighters launched a probing attack into Belgorod region.