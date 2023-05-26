Trending
May 26, 2023 / 11:25 AM

Russian missile strikes medical facility in Dnipro, Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
A Russian strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, hit a medical facility late Thursday, according to local authorities. Photo courtesy of the National Police of Ukraine/EPA-EFE
A Russian strike in Dnipro, Ukraine, hit a medical facility late Thursday, according to local authorities. Photo courtesy of the National Police of Ukraine/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- A Russia missile strike in Dnipro, eastern Ukraine, damaged a medical facility, killing at least two people.

Serhii Lysak, head of the local regional military administration, said a 69-year-old man was killed as he "was just passing by when the rocket struck the city" late Thursday. Another body ws pulled from the rubble.

Lysak said 23 people, including 6-year-old and 3-year-old boys, were wounded. Of the injured, 21 were hospitalized in critical condition.

"Another Russian missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted Friday.

"Only an evil state can fight against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror. Russia has chosen the path of evil of its own will, and it will not abandon this path by itself. We must defeat terror and we will do it. Ukraine and the entire free world together. Thank you to everyone in the world who helps us," Zelensky continued.

He also tweeted a clip showing destruction in the aftermath of the strike.

RELATED U.S. sanctions Wagner leader for sourcing weapons through Mali

CNN identified the structures that were hit as the Dnipropetrovsk City Hospital No. 14 and a veterinary clinic.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said four people were missing.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Ukrainian forces struck the village of Kozinka over 130 times, injuring a woman.

RELATED U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says

Earlier this week, Russian opposition fighters launched a probing attack into Belgorod region.

Volodymyr Zelensky's diplomacy improves ground for fresh offensive in Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
World News // 31 minutes ago
Chinese passenger jet to make inaugural commercial flight Sunday
May 26 (UPI) -- The first large passenger jet domestically-produced in China, is set to make its inaugural commercial flight this weekend.
Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever
World News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis cancels meetings due to a fever
May 26 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has canceled some meetings Friday due to a fever, according to the Vatican. The pope also has no public events scheduled for Saturday, according to the Vatican calendar.
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
World News // 1 hour ago
6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan, no tsunami
May 26 (UPI) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Friday shook eastern Japan, including Tokyo, but officials said there were no threats of a tsunami.
EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech
World News // 1 hour ago
EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech
May 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has renegotiated its COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech to better address evolving needs for the vaccines, the European Commission announced Friday.
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
World News // 2 hours ago
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- British Airways canceled at least 42 short-haul flights Friday as issues with check-in caused by IT "technical problems" spilled over into a second day of travel chaos at the airline's London Heathrow Airport home.
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926M to former Georgia PM in fraud case
World News // 2 hours ago
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926M to former Georgia PM in fraud case
May 26 (UPI) -- Singapore's International Commercial Court ruled Friday that Credit Suisse must pay $926 million to former Georgia Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili due to fraudulent activity committed by a former bank trust manager.
World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid
World News // 3 hours ago
World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid
May 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank Group's board of executive directors on Thursday agreed to give $300 million in additional funding to Lebanon as the country continues to suffer from a prolonged economic crisis.
Madeleine McCann: Evidence from reservoir search handed over to German prosecutors
World News // 3 hours ago
Madeleine McCann: Evidence from reservoir search handed over to German prosecutors
May 26 (UPI) -- Evidence gathered during a three-day police operation at a Portugese reservoir by officers from three countries searching for the missing British child Madeleine McCann has been passed to German investigators.
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons
World News // 5 hours ago
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons
May 26 (UPI) -- British shoppers returned to the high street in April helping retail sales rebound in the black from a worse-than-expected 1.2% contraction in March, according to official figures published Friday.
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
World News // 5 hours ago
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- A passenger opened the emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines plane as it approached the southeastern city of Daegu on Friday, authorities said, causing a terrifying scene in the cabin before the plane landed safely.
