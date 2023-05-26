Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in vehicle accident

The Pentagon on Thursday identified the U.S. Air Force officer who died a day prior in a non-combat-related vehicle accident as Maj. Stephen Khou. File Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks/U.S. Air Force/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- An Air Force officer stationed in Kuwait has died in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said. The officer was identified Thursday in a statement by the Department of Defense as Major Stephen Khou of Philadelphia, Pa.

U.S. Army Command said in a separate statement that he died Wednesday during a "non-combat-related vehicle accident" at Udairi Range.

They both said the incident was under investigation.

The 36-year-old was stationed at Kuwait's Camp Arifjan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military's mission to defeat the Islamic State terrorist group in areas of Iraq and Syria.

Khou was assigned to the 32nd Weapons Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., issued a statement Thursday on Twitter mourning the airman's death.

"Our prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," he said.

According to the Congressional Research Service, more than 13,000 U.S. military personnel along with "substantial quantities of military equipment" have been deployed to Kuwait, a key location in the northern Persian Gulf.