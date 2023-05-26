Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 26, 2023 / 10:19 AM

EU negotiates extended COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
A new four-year contract extension between the European Union and Pfizer-BioNTech ensures continued EU access to COVID-19 vaccines adapted to new variants as soon as they are authorized by regulators. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
A new four-year contract extension between the European Union and Pfizer-BioNTech ensures continued EU access to COVID-19 vaccines adapted to new variants as soon as they are authorized by regulators. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The European Union has renegotiated its COVID-19 vaccine contract with Pfizer-BioNTech to better address evolving needs for the vaccines, the European Commission announced Friday.

Some member states wanted the renegotiation because they were committed to buying more doses than they currently need, according to a letter they sent to the EU health commissioner last June.

Advertisement

"I warmly welcome the agreement reached with and on behalf of our member states with BioNTech-Pfizer to adapt the COVID-19 vaccine supply in order to match evolving needs," EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.

"We have brought the pandemic under control largely through our vaccines and vaccinations. And while COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, it remains a threat that is likely here to stay. It is crucial therefore that we are prepared for the years to come."

RELATED European Union announces end of COVID-19 emergency phase

The four-year contract extension ensures continued EU access to vaccines adapted to new variants as soon as they are authorized by regulators.

The cost of the doses is kept confidential under the agreement. But the original contract cost for about 1.1 billion doses was more than $23 billion, the Financial Times reported.

Advertisement

The new deal also reduces the number of doses to be purchased by EU member states, making them optional. But the EU will still get access to those originally contracted doses if COVID-19 cases rise.

RELATED EU's top drug regulator endorses approval for Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

In the statement announcing the new contract, the EU Commission said the 2020 investment in global production of COVID-19 vaccines "exceeded all expectations," saving lives and mitigating the impact of the virus. Those investments were made during the COVID-19 health emergency without knowing whether the vaccines would be effective.

According to the EU Commission, European nations shared 526 million doses with other nations around the world.

This new contract extension is an amendment to the May 2021 deal between the EU and Pfizer-BioNTech that committed to buying 900 million doses, with an option to buy an additional 900 million.

RELATED European Commission says boosters needed for COVID pass

Latest Headlines

Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
World News // 34 minutes ago
Thousands of BA passengers hit by cancellations at start of holiday weekend
May 26 (UPI) -- British Airways canceled at least 42 short-haul flights Friday as issues with check-in caused by IT "technical problems" spilled over into a second day of travel chaos at the airline's London Heathrow Airport home.
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926M to former Georgia PM in fraud case
World News // 57 minutes ago
Credit Suisse ordered to pay $926M to former Georgia PM in fraud case
May 26 (UPI) -- Singapore's International Commercial Court ruled Friday that Credit Suisse must pay $926 million to former Georgia Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili due to fraudulent activity committed by a former bank trust manager.
World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid
World News // 1 hour ago
World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid
May 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank Group's board of executive directors on Thursday agreed to give $300 million in additional funding to Lebanon as the country continues to suffer from a prolonged economic crisis.
Madeleine McCann: Evidence from reservoir search handed over to German prosecutors
World News // 1 hour ago
Madeleine McCann: Evidence from reservoir search handed over to German prosecutors
May 26 (UPI) -- Evidence gathered during a three-day police operation at a Portugese reservoir by officers from three countries searching for the missing British child Madeleine McCann has been passed to German investigators.
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons
World News // 3 hours ago
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons
May 26 (UPI) -- British shoppers returned to the high street in April helping retail sales rebound in the black from a worse-than-expected 1.2% contraction in March, according to official figures published Friday.
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
World News // 4 hours ago
Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea
SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- A passenger opened the emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines plane as it approached the southeastern city of Daegu on Friday, authorities said, causing a terrifying scene in the cabin before the plane landed safely.
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in vehicle accident
World News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon: U.S. soldier deployed to Kuwait dies in vehicle accident
May 26 (UPI) -- An Air Force officer stationed in Kuwait has died in a non-combat related incident, the Pentagon said.
Iran test fires new ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel
World News // 14 hours ago
Iran test fires new ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel
May 25 (UPI) -- Iran's military on Thursday launched a ballistic missile reportedly capable of traveling more than 1,200 miles, the country's state-run media reported.
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
POCHEON, South Korea, May 25 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea held their largest-ever combined live-fire exercise on Thursday at a training site just miles from the demilitarized zone as tensions remain high with nuclear-armed North Korea.
IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels
World News // 21 hours ago
IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels
May 25 (UPI) -- Global capital investments in clean energy are on pace to surge by 24%, compared with a 15% increase in fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
Missouri man accused of child sex trafficking added to FBI's 10 most wanted list
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for Capitol riot
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement