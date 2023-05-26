Trending
British retail sales rebound back into the black as summer beckons

By Paul Godfrey
Fairer weather in April saw British consumers return to shops, department stores and supermarkets helping retail sales rebound from a slump in March caused by unseasonably wet weather. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
May 26 (UPI) -- British shoppers returned to the high street in April helping retail sales rebound in the black from a worse-than-expected 1.2% contraction in March, according to official figures published Friday.

April retail sales volumes rose 0.5% after unseasonably wet weather in March kept consumers at home, depressing volumes by an even greater margin than the first estimate of -0.9%, the Office for National Statistics said in a bulletin.

Quarterly sales volumes were at their highest level since August 2021, up 0.8% in the February to April period compared with the November to January period.

April non-food store sales saw the strongest rebound, climbing 1%, after falling 1.8% in March, while food store sales volumes added 0.7% compared with a 0.8% contraction the previous month, but with food price inflation running close to 20%, food sales had a considerable way to go to recover to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, the ONS said.

RELATED British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high

"Retail sales grew, partially rebounding from a poor weather-affected March, with jewelers, sports retailers and department stores all having a good month. Despite continued high food prices, supermarkets also recovered from the fall in March," ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner wrote in a Twitter post.

"However, these were partly offset by a drop in the amount of fuel sold, despite prices also dropping."

Automotive fuel sales volumes, which were flat in March, plunged 2.2% in April but online retailers' volumes recovered from a 1.4% fall in March to grow by 0.2%.

RELATED IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023

Department stores also posted strong performance Department with volumes surging to 1.7% following a sharp 3% drop in March 2023 -- but volumes remain 5% below their pre-coronavirus levels of Feb. 2020.

ONS said its public polling data showed sales volumes in March and April may have been affected by industrial action with 39% of adults questioned April 5 to April 16 reporting being affected by industrial action in the last month, up from 27% March 23 to April 2 period.

Almost 1 in 5 said strikes had thwarted holiday or leisure travel plans compared with 14% for the period March 23 to April 2.

RELATED British retail sales post unexpected rise but consumer confidence remains subdued

Nationwide, the country's second-largest lender, hiked mortgage rates Friday by as much as 45 basis points on fears the Bank of England will have to raise interest rates from their current 4.5% to as high as 5.5%. The market average on a mortgage fixed for two years is already 5.34%.

