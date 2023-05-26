World Bank agrees to give Lebanon $300 million in economic aid

May 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank Group's board of executive directors on Thursday agreed to give $300 million in additional funding to Lebanon as the country continues to suffer from a prolonged economic crisis.
The World Bank said the funding, which will come from its Emergency Crisis and COVID-19 Response Social Safety Net Project, "will expand and extend the provision of cash transfers to poor and vulnerable Lebanese households and further support the development of a unified social safety net delivery system in Lebanon to allow a better response to ongoing and future shocks."