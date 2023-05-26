Man arrested for opening Asiana plane door mid-flight in South Korea

SEOUL, May 26 (UPI) -- A passenger opened the emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines plane as it approached the southeastern city of Daegu on Friday, authorities said, causing a terrifying scene in the cabin and leaving a dozen passengers with breathing difficulties before the plane landed safely.
The suspect, identified by police as a 33-year-old man, opened the door while the plane was at an altitude of 700 feet on its approach to Daegu International Airport, the South Korean Transport Ministry said in a statement.