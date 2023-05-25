Trending
May 25, 2023 / 12:30 PM

Wagner chief says mercenary group to hand Bakhmut to Russian military

By Patrick Hilsman
Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that his forces will withdraw from Bakhmut by June 1 and hand over their positions to regular units of the Russian army. File Photo EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky
May 25 (UPI) -- Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that his forces are withdrawing from Bakhmut after seizing the city and will hand over their positions to regular units of the Russian army by June 1.

"We are withdrawing units from Bakhmut today," Prigozhin said in a video posted to Telegram.

"We'll hand over our positions, ammunition, everything including dry rations, to the troops," Prigozhin said.

BBC Verify geolocated the footage to confirm it was filmed in the eastern part of Bakhmut.

Prior to declaring the city taken, Prigozhin made an appeal for more ammunition in a video showing dead fighters laid out in a field and denounced the Russian Defense Ministry for insufficient support.

Prigozhin declared that his forces had captured Bakhmut on Saturday.

"The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days," Prigozhin said in a Telegram post.

While Wagner appears to have seized most or all of the city, Ukrainian forces have advanced along the city's flanks onto higher ground, which could leave Russian troops in Bakhmut vulnerable to artillery fire.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that Wagner forces were being replaced with regular army units but also claimed Thursday that Ukrainian fighters were still holding onto enclaves in Bakhmut's southwest.

"The enemy has replaced Wagner units in the suburbs with regular army troops. Inside the town proper Wagner forces are still present," Maliar said in a Telegram post.

While figures are impossible to confirm unnamed Ukrainian Military sources told the New York Times that about 20,000 Russian fighters died in the conquest of the small city.

Earlier this week Prigozhin conveyed similar fatality rates, saying he had lost about 20,000 men taking the city.

The fall of Bakhmut after 10 months of Russian assaults, at heavy costs, has been overshadowed by an incursion that saw Russian opposition fighters fighting battles with Russian government forces within Russia's Belgorod region.

The Russian military released footage purporting to show airstrikes against opposition fighters in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukraine has denied any connection to the incursion.

Latest Headlines

IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels
World News // 45 minutes ago
IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels
May 25 (UPI) -- Global capital investments in clean energy are on pace to surge by 24%, compared with a 15% increase in fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.
Rwandan genocide fugitive Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa
World News // 1 hour ago
Rwandan genocide fugitive Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa
May 25 (UPI) -- Fulgence Kayishema, one of the world's most wanted genocide fugitives, has been arrested after more than 20 years, according to the United Nations.
Researchers report use of NSO Group spyware against Armenia in military conflict
World News // 2 hours ago
Researchers report use of NSO Group spyware against Armenia in military conflict
May 25 (UPI) -- Researchers reported Thursday that Azerbaijan and the NSO Group, a previous client of Azerbaijan, have used military-grade spyware to hack members of the Armenia civil society and others.
Scottish police force admits institutional racism, discrimination
World News // 2 hours ago
Scottish police force admits institutional racism, discrimination
May 25 (UPI) -- Scotland's most senior police officer publicly acknowledged Thursday that Police Scotland was "institutionally racist and discriminatory," as a first step to addressing the force's issues.
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
World News // 3 hours ago
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
May 25 (UPI) -- Two police officers and another person were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday in Nagano, Japan.
Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls
World News // 4 hours ago
Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls
May 25 (UPI) -- Germany's economy contracted for the second-straight quarter in the January to March period, meaning the world's fourth-largest economy is officially in recession, official figures published Wednesday show
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
World News // 5 hours ago
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
May 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong-flagged bulk container ship was briefly ground in the Suez Canal Thursday morning.
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
World News // 6 hours ago
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
May 25 (UPI) -- The number of migrants arriving in Britain in 2022 jumped to a record 1,163,000 figures released Thursday show, with the largest increase among people from non-European countries.
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
World News // 7 hours ago
Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure
May 25 (UPI) -- A Chinese state-sponsored hacking group has been spying on critical U.S. infrastructure sectors, Five Eyes said, while warning the international community that the surveillance campaign may be worldwide
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
World News // 15 hours ago
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
May 24 (UPI) -- Norway is urging people and boaters to "avoid contact" with a harness-wearing beluga, dubbed the "spy" whale. The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries issued the directive Wednesday to protect the whale from injury.
