Police blocked access to an area in Nagano, Japan, Thursday after a man killed three people, including two police officers, and injured one more in a knife and gun attack before hiding in a building. Photo by Jiji Press Japan/EPA-EFE

May 25 (UPI) -- Two police officers and another person were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday in Nagano, Japan. The two officers were fatally shot while responding to an emergency call at about 4:25 p.m. local time reporting a woman being stabbed. Advertisement

The suspect, who police said was armed with a hunting rifle and a large knife, fled and hid a nearby building.

A witness said he saw a woman running away from a man wearing camouflage clothing and she was stabbed with a big knife when she fell. The attacker then reportedly came back with a firearm and shot twice.

Another man was injured but police were unable to rescue him because he was too close to where the attacker was holed up.

A loudspeaker announcement called on people to stay indoors as police cars and ambulances responded to the area.