Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 25, 2023 / 7:54 PM

Iran test fires new ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel

By Simon Druker
1/5
Thursday's launch of Iran's latest ballistic missile was broadcast live on TV and introduced by the country's defense minister. Photo courtesy of Iranian Defense Ministry
Thursday's launch of Iran's latest ballistic missile was broadcast live on TV and introduced by the country's defense minister. Photo courtesy of Iranian Defense Ministry | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Iran's military on Thursday launched a ballistic missile reportedly capable of traveling more than 1,200 miles, the country's state-run media reported.

The latest variant of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile, named Kheibar, is capable of carrying multiple warheads as far as Israel.

Advertisement

Iran's Defense Minister unveiled the weapon ahead of the missile test, which was broadcast live on TV.

The country also said the 43-foot missile can be readied for launch within 12 minutes and can adjust its trajectory outside the atmosphere, Iran International reported.

The weapon's Kheibar name is a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

"Our message to Iran's enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability," Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani said during the television broadcast.

The missile test comes two days after Israel's military chief warned of "negative developments" related to Iran's nuclear program.

RELATED Five Eyes: China-sponsored hackers spying on U.S. infrastructure

"Iran has made more progress in uranium enrichment than ever before. We are also closely examining other aspects of the [Iranians'] path to nuclear capability," Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said during a speech at an Israeli university.

Advertisement

"Without going into details, there are possible negative developments on the horizon that could prompt action. We have abilities and others have abilities. We have the ability to hit Iran. We are not indifferent to what Iran is trying to build around us, and it is difficult for Iran to be indifferent to the line we are taking."

RELATED Skincare company Murad agrees to pay $3.3M to settle Iran sanctions violations

Read More

EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S., South Korea hold largest-ever live-fire drill near DMZ
POCHEON, South Korea, May 25 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea held their largest-ever combined live-fire exercise on Thursday at a training site just miles from the demilitarized zone as tensions remain high with nuclear-armed North Korea.
IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels
World News // 8 hours ago
IEA finds global spend on renewables is higher than for fossil fuels
May 25 (UPI) -- Global capital investments in clean energy are on pace to surge by 24%, compared with a 15% increase in fossil fuels, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.
Wagner chief says mercenary group to hand Bakhmut to Russian military
World News // 8 hours ago
Wagner chief says mercenary group to hand Bakhmut to Russian military
May 25 (UPI) -- Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has announced that his forces are withdrawing from Bakhmut after seizing the city and will hand over their positions to regular units of the Russian army by June 1.
Rwandan genocide fugitive Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa
World News // 8 hours ago
Rwandan genocide fugitive Fulgence Kayishema arrested in South Africa
May 25 (UPI) -- Fulgence Kayishema, one of the world's most wanted genocide fugitives, has been arrested after more than 20 years, according to the United Nations.
Researchers report use of NSO Group spyware against Armenia in military conflict
World News // 9 hours ago
Researchers report use of NSO Group spyware against Armenia in military conflict
May 25 (UPI) -- Researchers reported Thursday that Azerbaijan and the NSO Group, a previous client of Azerbaijan, have used military-grade spyware to hack members of the Armenia civil society and others.
Scottish police force admits institutional racism, discrimination
World News // 10 hours ago
Scottish police force admits institutional racism, discrimination
May 25 (UPI) -- Scotland's most senior police officer publicly acknowledged Thursday that Police Scotland was "institutionally racist and discriminatory," as a first step to addressing the force's issues.
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
World News // 11 hours ago
Two police officers, one woman killed in Japan shooting, stabbing
May 25 (UPI) -- Two police officers and another person were killed in a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday in Nagano, Japan.
Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls
World News // 11 hours ago
Germany slides into recession as consumer, government spending falls
May 25 (UPI) -- Germany's economy contracted for the second-straight quarter in the January to March period, meaning the world's fourth-largest economy is officially in recession, official figures published Wednesday show
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
World News // 13 hours ago
Bulk carrier briefly grounded in Suez Canal
May 25 (UPI) -- A Hong Kong-flagged bulk container ship was briefly ground in the Suez Canal Thursday morning.
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
World News // 13 hours ago
British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million
May 25 (UPI) -- The number of migrants arriving in Britain in 2022 jumped to a record 1,163,000 figures released Thursday show, with the largest increase among people from non-European countries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement