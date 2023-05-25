Iran test fires new ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel

1/5

Thursday's launch of Iran's latest ballistic missile was broadcast live on TV and introduced by the country's defense minister. Photo courtesy of Iranian Defense Ministry | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Iran's military on Thursday launched a ballistic missile reportedly capable of traveling more than 1,200 miles, the country's state-run media reported. The latest variant of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile, named Kheibar, is capable of carrying multiple warheads as far as Israel. Advertisement

Iran's Defense Minister unveiled the weapon ahead of the missile test, which was broadcast live on TV.

The country also said the 43-foot missile can be readied for launch within 12 minutes and can adjust its trajectory outside the atmosphere, Iran International reported.

The weapon's Kheibar name is a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

"Our message to Iran's enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability," Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani said during the television broadcast.

The missile test comes two days after Israel's military chief warned of "negative developments" related to Iran's nuclear program.

"Iran has made more progress in uranium enrichment than ever before. We are also closely examining other aspects of the [Iranians'] path to nuclear capability," Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said during a speech at an Israeli university.

"Without going into details, there are possible negative developments on the horizon that could prompt action. We have abilities and others have abilities. We have the ability to hit Iran. We are not indifferent to what Iran is trying to build around us, and it is difficult for Iran to be indifferent to the line we are taking."

