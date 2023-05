Fulgence Kayishema, one of the world's most wanted genocide fugitives, has been arrested according to the United Nations. He allegedly murdered 2,000 refugees during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Photo courtesy U.N. IRMTC

May 25 (UPI) -- One of the world's most wanted genocide fugitives has been arrested after more than 20 years, according to the United Nations. The U.N.'s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals announced that Fulgence Kayishema was arrested in Paarl, South Africa Wednesday. Advertisement

"Fulgence Kayishema was a fugitive for more than 20 years. His arrest ensures that he will finally face justice for his alleged crimes. Genocide is the most serious crime known to humankind," Chief Prosecutor Serge Brammertz said.

He was indicted by U.N.'s International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 2001 and accused of directly participating in an April 15, 1994, massacre at Nyange Catholic Church murdering more than 2,000 Tutsi men, women, elderly and children directly participating in the massacre.

The case was transferred to Rwandan authorities in 2012.

The killers, including Kayishema, are accused of burning the church and then bulldozing the building burying refugees inside.

The bodies were then moved from church grounds into mass graves, according to the indictment.