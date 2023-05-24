Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 24, 2023 / 9:26 PM

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Norway is urging people and boaters to "avoid contact" with a harness-wearing beluga, dubbed the "spy" whale. The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries is concerned that the whale, which was spotted recently near Oslo, could be injured. File photo courtesy of Jorgen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries
Norway is urging people and boaters to "avoid contact" with a harness-wearing beluga, dubbed the "spy" whale. The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries is concerned that the whale, which was spotted recently near Oslo, could be injured. File photo courtesy of Jorgen Ree Wiig/Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries

May 24 (UPI) -- Norway is urging people and boaters to "avoid contact" with a harness-wearing beluga whale, dubbed the "spy" whale, recently spotted in a fjord near Oslo.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries issued the directive Wednesday over concerns that the whale, which is tame, could be injured.

Advertisement

"So far there have been only minor incidents where the whale has suffered minor injuries, primarily from contact with boats," Fisheries Director Frank Bakke-Jensen said in a statement.

"We especially encourage people in boats to keep a good distance to avoid the whale being injured or, in the worst case, killed by boat traffic," Bakke-Jensen added.

RELATED Seal wanders into California hotel, climbs stairs

The beluga, which is known to follow boats and is a protected species in Norway, was first spotted on the Barents Sea coast in April of 2019. The whale has been seen traveling along the Norwegian coast and staying "at farms where it has been able to catch fish, grazing on surplus feed," according to the Directorate.

Photos show the whale wearing a harness that, according to fishermen, appears to have mounts for a GoPro camera.

The harness has prompted many theories, including that the whale escaped a Russian naval base in the Murmansk region and had been "trained to spy" on Norway.

Advertisement

A public poll in Norway nicknamed the whale Whaledimir, or Hvaldimir in Norwegian, because it bears a strong resemblance to the Russian name Vladimir.

While a number of organizations have encouraged Norway to capture the whale, the Directorate of Fisheries is rejecting the idea.

"We have always communicated that the whale is a free-living animal and we see no reason to capture it and put it behind barriers," Bakke-Jensen said Wednesday.

RELATED USDA inaugurates new Kansas facility to study animal diseases

"We will consider different measures, but it is too early to say anything concrete about that yet," Bakke-Jensen added as the Directorate of Fisheries promised to monitor the whale's movements.

"We hope it will turn around when it reaches the end of the Oslofjord."

Read More

Russian navy deploys dolphin units in Black Sea

Latest Headlines

Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible
World News // 5 hours ago
Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible
May 24 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mawar's "heavy thrashing" of Guam is expected to subside in the early morning hours of Thursday after battering the area with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.
Canada has highest household debt of G7 countries, report warns
World News // 8 hours ago
Canada has highest household debt of G7 countries, report warns
May 24 (UPI) -- Canada has the highest levels of household debt among the Group of Seven countries, the government said in its latest economic forecast, issued Wednesday.
U.S. gives nearly $524 million in drought aid to Horn of Africa
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. gives nearly $524 million in drought aid to Horn of Africa
May 24 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield Wednesday announced nearly $524 million in drought aid for the Horn of Africa.
Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
World News // 10 hours ago
Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
May 24 (UPI) -- Russia and China are strengthening their bilateral cooperation on several fronts, advancing agreements reached between the two countries in March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in Beijing Wednesday.
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
World News // 11 hours ago
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
May 24 (UPI) -- An Australian police officer faces multiple charges in the stun gun death of a 95-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
New French law banning domestic commuter flights takes effect
World News // 11 hours ago
New French law banning domestic commuter flights takes effect
May 24 (UPI) -- A new law banning short-haul commuter flights throughout France went into effect this week as part of a national effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
British police called in to probe new claims Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
World News // 11 hours ago
British police called in to probe new claims Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
May 24 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police for possible breaches of lockdown rules when he was in office in 2020 and 2021, London's Metropolitan and Thames Valley police forces confirmed.
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
World News // 12 hours ago
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
May 24 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court has ended an Italian $140.2 million COVID-19 government subsidy favoring Italian-licensed airlines over other EU air carriers.
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
World News // 13 hours ago
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
May 24 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Edinburgh sent her condolences Wednesday to the family of an 81-year-old woman her police motorcade knocked down in London earlier this month after it was announced she had died of her injuries.
China names new ambassador to United States
World News // 13 hours ago
China names new ambassador to United States
May 24 (UPI) -- China's foreign vice minister Xie Feng announced Tuesday he has taken on the role as ambassador to the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
More than 150 groups urge Congress to reject the HALT Fentanyl Act
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement