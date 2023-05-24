Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 24, 2023 / 10:31 AM

New French law banning domestic commuter flights takes effect

By A.L. Lee
Short flights between Paris and cities like Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon are now prohibited, but the law was expected to have minimal impact on domestic travel overall as France has an extensive network of high-speed rails. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Short flights between Paris and cities like Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon are now prohibited, but the law was expected to have minimal impact on domestic travel overall as France has an extensive network of high-speed rails. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- A new law banning short-haul commuter flights throughout France went into effect this week as part of a national effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Calling the law a "global first" and "an essential step" to battling the climate crisis, French Transportation Minister Clement Beaune posted the decree on Twitter Tuesday, while praising the government's ban on the quickie domestic flights in cases where a journey by train would suffice.

Advertisement

"This morning, the ban on airlines in the event of an alternative of less than 2h30 by train becomes a reality," he wrote, referring to the benchmark travel time of less than 2 hours and 30 minutes for the law to apply, meaning some short-haul flights could still be allowed if a trip by train could not provide a "satisfactory alternative service."

Short flights between Paris and cities like Bordeaux, Nantes and Lyon are now prohibited, but the law was expected to have minimal impact on domestic travel overall as France has an extensive network of high-speed rails.

RELATED Biden's plan to cut carbon emissions could extend lives of fossil fuel power plants

The move by France comes after a March report by Greenpeace revealed the number of flights on European private jets increased by 64% in 2022 to reach 572,806.

Advertisement

Environmental advocates with the World Wildlife Fund recently described planes as "one of the fastest-growing sources of the greenhouse gas emissions driving global climate change," while also noting air travel was "currently the most carbon intensive activity an individual can make."

Climate activists have often called out wealthy individuals among the jet set crowd who use private planes the most to travel the world.

RELATED Global temperatures predicted to soar to record levels over next five years

Earlier this year, Microsoft founder Bill Gates defended his continued use of a private jet, saying he pays a special climate firm to cut his carbon footprint through a process known as Direct Air Capture, which extracts pollution directly from the atmosphere.

Nations around the world are acting with increased urgency to align with the international climate blueprint known as the Paris Agreement, which was established in 2015 to shrink global warming by 1.5° C through the next decade.

Global temperatures would likely soar to historic levels over the next five years due to increased greenhouse gases that would give rise to extreme weather events, according to a warning last week from the World Meteorological Organization.

France's action comes as numerous climate warnings have emerged in recent months, including a study published in January that predicted at least half of the world's glaciers will melt and disappear before the turn of the next century.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
World News // 1 minute ago
Russian PM applauds deeper ties with China on Beijing visit
May 24 (UPI) -- Russia and China are strengthening their bilateral cooperation on several fronts, advancing agreements reached between the two countries in March, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in Beijing Wednesday.
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
World News // 52 minutes ago
Australian police officer charged in stun gun death of 95-year-old woman
May 24 (UPI) -- An Australian police officer faces multiple charges in the stun gun death of a 95-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
British police called in to probe new claims Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
World News // 1 hour ago
British police called in to probe new claims Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules
May 24 (UPI) -- Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police for possible breaches of lockdown rules when he was in office in 2020 and 2021, London's Metropolitan and Thames Valley police forces confirmed.
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
World News // 1 hour ago
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
May 24 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court has ended an Italian $140.2 million COVID-19 government subsidy favoring Italian-licensed airlines over other EU air carriers.
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
World News // 2 hours ago
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
May 24 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Edinburgh sent her condolences Wednesday to the family of an 81-year-old woman her police motorcade knocked down in London earlier this month after it was announced she had died of her injuries.
China names new ambassador to United States
World News // 2 hours ago
China names new ambassador to United States
May 24 (UPI) -- China's foreign vice minister Xie Feng announced Tuesday he has taken on the role as ambassador to the United States.
British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high
World News // 4 hours ago
British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high
May 24 (UPI) -- British inflation rate dropped sharply into single-digit territory in April as falling energy costs fed through into prices but food inflation remained stubbornly high, the country's main statistical agency said.
Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030
World News // 21 hours ago
Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030
May 23 (UPI) -- Climate protesters disrupted Shell's annual general meeting on Tuesday, forcing the oil company's executives to be escorted by security inside Britain's ExCeL London exhibition.
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30, a Russian court ruled Tuesday.
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
World News // 23 hours ago
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
May 23 (UPI) -- Nuclear experts from South Korea began a two-day tour of the Fukushima nuclear power complex on Tuesday, before a controversial plan by Japan to release slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Texas sues Biden admin. over new asylum rule
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement