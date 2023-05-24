Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 24, 2023 / 8:25 AM

China names new ambassador to United States

By Clyde Hughes
Xie Feng (L), the new Chinese ambassador to the United States, meets with U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Nicholas Burns Twitter
Xie Feng (L), the new Chinese ambassador to the United States, meets with U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Nicholas Burns Twitter

May 24 (UPI) -- China's foreign vice minister Xie Feng announced Tuesday he has taken on the role as ambassador to the United States.

Xie steps into the position as relations between the world's top two economic powers are near historic lows but seeking an improved working relationship.

Advertisement

"I am the representative of China, so I have come here to safeguard China's interests," Xie said. "This is my sacred responsibility. We hope that the United States will move in the same direction with China.

"We hope that the United States will work together with China to increase dialogue, to manage differences and also to expand our cooperation so that our relationship will be back on the right track."

The position has been vacant since January, when Qin Gang became foreign minister of the People's Republic of China.

Nicholas Burns, the U.S. ambassador to China, had worked with Xie in his former role.

"My farewell dinner with Xie Feng, the new PRC Ambassador to the U.S. -- our 23rd meeting in 14 months -- as we manage the ever-challenging U.S.-China relationship," Burns said on Twitter. "I look forward to working with him in his new role."

Advertisement

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said he looked forward to working with Xie in maintaining the channel of communication between the two countries.

"We remain committed, as we've said on a number of occasions, to maintaining channels of communication with the PRC to responsibly manage competition," he said.

Read More

Biden blames China relations on 'silly balloon' shootdown TikTok sues Montana over 'unconstitutional' statewide ban China bans some Micron chip sales, citing nat'l security risks

Latest Headlines

EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
World News // 11 minutes ago
EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy
May 24 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court has ended an Italian $140.2 million COVID-19 government subsidy favoring Italian-licensed airlines over other EU air carriers.
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
World News // 1 hour ago
Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade
May 24 (UPI) -- The Duchess of Edinburgh sent her condolences Wednesday to the family of an 81-year-old woman her police motorcade knocked down in London earlier this month after it was announced she had died of her injuries.
British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high
World News // 2 hours ago
British CPI falls to 8.7% but core inflation rises to 31-year high
May 24 (UPI) -- British inflation rate dropped sharply into single-digit territory in April as falling energy costs fed through into prices but food inflation remained stubbornly high, the country's main statistical agency said.
Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030
World News // 19 hours ago
Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030
May 23 (UPI) -- Climate protesters disrupted Shell's annual general meeting on Tuesday, forcing the oil company's executives to be escorted by security inside Britain's ExCeL London exhibition.
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
World News // 19 hours ago
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30, a Russian court ruled Tuesday.
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
World News // 22 hours ago
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
May 23 (UPI) -- Nuclear experts from South Korea began a two-day tour of the Fukushima nuclear power complex on Tuesday, before a controversial plan by Japan to release slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea.
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
World News // 23 hours ago
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
May 23 (UPI) -- Britain's economy is set to avoid recession this year due to demand buoyed by falling energy prices and the resilience of its financial system in the face of the global banking crisis, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
World News // 23 hours ago
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Hazy skies continue to shroud parts of the western United States and Canada in late May amid an early start to the wildfire season.
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
World News // 1 day ago
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received an endorsement from the candidate who finished third in the country's election last week as the incumbent prepares to face his only remaining challenger in a Sunday runoff.
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
World News // 1 day ago
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed downTues
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
SpaceX seeks to join FAA in environmental lawsuit over Texas rocket launches
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Judge warns Donald Trump, schedules New York hush-money trial for March 2024
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Virgin Orbit shuts down, liquidates assets in bankruptcy auction
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Suspect arrested in traffic-stop shooting death of Kentucky deputy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement