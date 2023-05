NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said a senior constable has been charged in the stun gun death of a 95-year-old Australian woman at an elder care home. Photo courtesy NSW Police Force

May 24 (UPI) -- An Australian police officer faces multiple charges in the stun gun death of a 95-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday. New South Wales Senior Constable Kristian White is charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault to Clare Nowland after White allegedly used a stun gun on her after she was reported to be holding a steak knife while moving slowly using a walker at an elder care facility. Advertisement

White's court appearance to face the charges is set for July 5 as the homicide investigation continues.

The NSW Police Force confirmed on Facebook, that Nowland had died on Wednesday, saying she "passed away peacefully" in a hospital in Cooma.

In a press conference before Nowland died, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the police body-cam video of the stun gun incident would not be released. She said it is subject to "legislative requirements around surveillance devices."

"We don't intend to release it unless there's a process at the end of this that would allow it to be released," Webb said.

Police said in a statement that White was suspended with pay Tuesday.

"A critical incident investigation has been launched after an elderly woman sustained injuries during an interaction with police at an aged care facility in the state's south today," the May 17 statement said.