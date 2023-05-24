EU General Court annuls Italian COVID-19 airline subsidy

The EU's General Court has ended a COVID-19 subsidy for Italian-licensed airlines in a case brought by Ryanair. File Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- The European Union's General Court on Wednesday moved to annul a $140 million COVID-19 Italian government subsidy favoring Italian-licensed airlines over other EU air carriers. The General Court ruling said it annuls the European Commission's decision not to object to the Italian subsidies "on grounds of failure to provide a statement of reasons" for the commission's decision.

"The commission failed to set out in a clear and transparent manner the reasons why it had found that that requirement did not constitute an infringement of 'other provisions of Union law,'" the court said.

The case was brought in 2021 by Ryanair, Italy's largest airline, which was excluded from the Italian government subsidy.

"One of the EU's greatest achievements is the creation of a single market for air transport," Ryanair said in a statement. "The European Commission's approval of the aid scheme limited to airlines with an operating license issued by the Italian State went against the fundamental principles of EU law."

Ryanair said during the pandemic more than $43 billion in "discriminatory State subsidies has been gifted to EU flag carriers."

The airline said that unless stopped by EU courts in line with this General Court ruling, those massive subsidies will distort the airline market for decades to come.

"While the COVID-19 crisis caused serious damage to all airlines, many national governments, including Italy, rushed through discriminatory subsidy schemes limited to their own former flag carriers, ignoring other airlines that contribute to the economy and the connectivity of the European Union," the company said.

Ryanair said the court's ruling is "a triumph for fair competition and consumers across the EU."

"Undistorted competition eliminates inefficiency and benefits consumers through low fares and choice. Unjustified subsidies, on the other hand, encourage ineffectiveness and will harm consumers for decades to come," Ryanair's statement said.