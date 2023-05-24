Typhoon Mawar subsides in Guam, but strong winds and flooding still possible

Typhoon Mawar was expected to subside as it moved away from Guam early Thursday local time, but strong winds and flooding were still risks from the 140 mph maximum sustained winds. Screen shot photo courtesy of National Weather Service Guam

May 24 (UPI) -- Typhoon Mawar's "heavy thrashing" of Guam is expected to subside in the early morning hours of Thursday local time after battering the area with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. The Category 4 storm was slowly moving away from Guam early Thursday. Advertisement

The strong winds created waves 28 feet high prompting flash flooding warnings, according to the National Weather Service Guam.

"Typhoon force winds from Typhoon Mawar are expected to slowly subside for Guam as the center of the storm slowly pulls away from Guam," Guam Homeland Security said in a statement. "However, the island can still expect strong battering tropical storm force winds to continue through this morning. Expect heavy showers and strong gusty winds."

Residents were advised to shelter indoors until the destructive winds leave the vicinity.

The Guam Power Authority reported that power was being supplied to just 1,000 of its approximately 52,000 customers on Wednesday afternoon and conditions were too hazardous for repair crews to be out.

As Guam residents awoke Thursday (local time) after a harrowing night of high winds and driving rain FEMA was activating the National Response Coordination Center.

Advertisement

Saipan and Tinian were under typhoon watches.

Retired Coast Guardsman David Callaway said things kept getting worse until he could no longer go out to look at conditions.

He said Hagatna across from the Boat Basin was turned into a knee-deep lake.

RELATED Marines celebrate reactivation of new base in Guam

"Each time you go out you go, 'Oh this looks bad,' and you go out another hour later, 'Oh this is really bad.' But it finally got to a point right as the sun set where I couldn't even get out anymore," Callaway said. "And then I just watched the updates.

He said he saw some flooding, but cell phone service remained intact the whole time.

Guam Homeland Security said FEMA has 50 staff in Guam with "dozens more federal partners on the ground to support incident management, communications, debris removal, engineering, health and military support if needed."

The Guam National Guard assisted in evacuating the villages of Talofofo, Malesso, Hagat and Umatac before Typhoon Mawa arrived. The evacuation order came from Guam Gov. Leon Guerrero.