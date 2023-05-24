Trending
May 24, 2023 / 8:25 AM

Woman dies after being struck by King Charles III's sister-in-law's motorcade

By Paul Godfrey
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has expressed her sadness at the death Wednesday of an elderly woman accidentally run down by a member of her police motorcycle escort as she traveled through London earlier this month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has expressed her sadness at the death Wednesday of an elderly woman accidentally run down by a member of her police motorcycle escort as she traveled through London earlier this month. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- An 81-year-old woman died after a royal police motorcade knocked her down in London earlier this month, her family said Wednesday.

Helen Holland spent two weeks in a coma in hospital before "irreversible damage to her brain" ended her fight for life. The woman's son, Martin Holland, told the BBC his mother had died after "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries".

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, whose motorcade struck the woman, was "deeply saddened" by the news, Buckingham Palace said.

"Her Royal Highness's deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland's family," the palace added saying the duchess would also be in touch with the Holland family privately.

Holland was crossing a road in the Earl's Court area of the capital on May 10 when she was struck by a motorcycle of the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Unit escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward and sister-in-law to King Charles III.

The unit's head, Chief Superintendent Richard Smith, said the tragedy was felt by colleagues across the Met and their "thoughts are very much with" the Holland family and their loved ones.

Holland was using a pedestrian crossing when she was hit, according to the family, and an investigation into the incident by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the police watchdog, is underway.

The IOPC, which dispatched investigators including forensics specialists on the night of the incident said it was reviewing police bodycam video and CCTV footage secured at the scene and that it would interview all officers present.

The office is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.

"Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family," IOPC Regional Director Amanda Rowe said last week.

"We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses."

