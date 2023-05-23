1/2

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he didn't intend to bargain with challenger Sinan Ogan over a potential role in his administration if re-elected. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads into Sunday's runoff vote with a key endorsement from the candidate who finished third in last week's election. Sinan Ogan, a far-right nationalist who won 5.2% of the popular vote, announced Monday that he'll support his former political rival, which may give Erdogan an edge over his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the ballot's final round. Advertisement

Neither candidate received a simple majority of votes during the May 14 election to claim victory, with Erdogan getting 49.5% amid anger over rising costs and the government's sluggish response to a series of devastating earthquakes that rocked the country in February.

The results surprised election experts, as Erdogan received 2.5 million more votes than his liberal rival, leaving a high hurdle for Kilicdaroglu to overcome to win office.

Capitalizing on the wave of discontent, Kilicdaroglu -- the anti-migrant leader of the Republican People's Party, as well as the candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance opposition -- won 44.9% of the vote, a strong showing that portended a close race to the finish line.

"We will absolutely win this election in the second round," Kilicdaroglu said in a televised speech on Election Day. "Everyone will see that."

The winner will serve a five-year term.

By offering his endorsement, Ogan emphasized that he was seeking to become vice president or another senior-level position in Erdogan's administration.

"We will speak about our demands with the parties we sit at the table with. Obviously, we are not going to be partners for free. We will have demands, like ministries," he said.

Ogan sat down with Erdogan on Friday but neither candidate revealed details about the discussion.

Erdogan later acknowledged Ogan's impact for the far-right, but said he didn't intend to haggle with his former adversary over what his role could be.

"I am not a person who likes to negotiate in such a manner," Erdogan told CNN. "It will be the people who are the kingmakers."

Political experts said Ogan's surprise emergence in the election was likely due to a small rise in protest votes against the main candidates, but these constituents might stay home and snub the runoff, while many in Ogan's base remain split on whether to throw him full support.

Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, has vowed to reverse Erdogan's policies and erase his legacy despite a 20-year career in politics and increasing influence on the world stage.

But Kilicdaroglu has accused Erdogan of pushing the country toward authoritarianism while failing on the economy as high inflation continued to take a toll.