Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 23, 2023 / 8:56 AM

Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff

By A.L. Lee
1/2
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he didn't intend to bargain with challenger Sinan Ogan over a potential role in his administration if re-elected. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he didn't intend to bargain with challenger Sinan Ogan over a potential role in his administration if re-elected. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan heads into Sunday's runoff vote with a key endorsement from the candidate who finished third in last week's election.

Sinan Ogan, a far-right nationalist who won 5.2% of the popular vote, announced Monday that he'll support his former political rival, which may give Erdogan an edge over his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in the ballot's final round.

Advertisement

Neither candidate received a simple majority of votes during the May 14 election to claim victory, with Erdogan getting 49.5% amid anger over rising costs and the government's sluggish response to a series of devastating earthquakes that rocked the country in February.

The results surprised election experts, as Erdogan received 2.5 million more votes than his liberal rival, leaving a high hurdle for Kilicdaroglu to overcome to win office.

RELATED Erdogan says Turkey killed ISIS leader in Syria

Capitalizing on the wave of discontent, Kilicdaroglu -- the anti-migrant leader of the Republican People's Party, as well as the candidate of the six-party Nation Alliance opposition -- won 44.9% of the vote, a strong showing that portended a close race to the finish line.

"We will absolutely win this election in the second round," Kilicdaroglu said in a televised speech on Election Day. "Everyone will see that."

Advertisement

The winner will serve a five-year term.

RELATED Turkey's Erdogan announces extension of Black Sea grain initiative

By offering his endorsement, Ogan emphasized that he was seeking to become vice president or another senior-level position in Erdogan's administration.

"We will speak about our demands with the parties we sit at the table with. Obviously, we are not going to be partners for free. We will have demands, like ministries," he said.

Ogan sat down with Erdogan on Friday but neither candidate revealed details about the discussion.

RELATED 8,000 rescued from quake rubble, Turkey's Recep Erdogan says, as death toll hits 41,000

Erdogan later acknowledged Ogan's impact for the far-right, but said he didn't intend to haggle with his former adversary over what his role could be.

"I am not a person who likes to negotiate in such a manner," Erdogan told CNN. "It will be the people who are the kingmakers."

Political experts said Ogan's surprise emergence in the election was likely due to a small rise in protest votes against the main candidates, but these constituents might stay home and snub the runoff, while many in Ogan's base remain split on whether to throw him full support.

Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, has vowed to reverse Erdogan's policies and erase his legacy despite a 20-year career in politics and increasing influence on the world stage.

But Kilicdaroglu has accused Erdogan of pushing the country toward authoritarianism while failing on the economy as high inflation continued to take a toll.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
World News // 34 minutes ago
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed downTues
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
World News // 1 hour ago
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
May 23 (UPI) -- Guyana officials said on Monday that 19 children died in a dormitory fire at a school in the township of Mahdia that investigators said was intentionally set.
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
World News // 2 hours ago
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
May 23 (UPI) -- An eight-party coalition led by the progressive Move Forward Party unveiled its platform for forming a government with sweeping reforms, but no mention of the lese-majeste laws that criminalize insulting the monarchy.
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers searching remote reservoir in Portugal
World News // 2 hours ago
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers searching remote reservoir in Portugal
May 23 (UPI) -- Portuguese police divers began searching a reservoir Tuesday for missing British child Madeleine McCann near to where the then-3-year-old vanished on a family vacation in southern Portugal in 2007.
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
World News // 4 hours ago
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
May 23 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed another round of punitive sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
World News // 9 hours ago
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
May 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations envoy for the Northeast African country urged warring factions to use the pause in fighting to pave the way for lasting peace.
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
World News // 16 hours ago
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
May 22 (UPI) -- Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed a group of "saboteurs" crossed into Russia from Ukraine, allegedly injuring several people and damaged three homes in clashes inside the Belgorod region
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for new election in bid to secure majority
World News // 1 day ago
Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls for new election in bid to secure majority
May 22 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, called for a new election to be held next month, rather than attempt to form a coalition government.
Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters
World News // 21 hours ago
Advocating for early alerts, U.N. puts $4T price on weather disasters
May 22 (UPI) -- More than 2 million peopled died as a result of weather-related disasters that caused an estimated $4.3 trillion in economic damage from 1970 to 2021, the World Meteorological Organization found.
Belarus pardons opposition journalist Roman Protasevich
World News // 21 hours ago
Belarus pardons opposition journalist Roman Protasevich
May 22 (UPI) -- An imprisoned Belarusian journalist had his 8-year prison sentence pardoned, the country's state-run media reported Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Google Doodle celebrates Barbara May Cameron
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
Report: Regulators covered up efforts by central banks to rig interest rates
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Ireland becomes first nation to require cancer warning labels on alcohol
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Applied Materials to build $4B Silicon Valley semiconductor plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement