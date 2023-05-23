Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 23, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Protesters disrupt Shell meeting as company moves its carbon goals to 2030

By Simon Druker
Oil company Shell saw its annual general meeting disrupted by climate protesters Tuesday, while its executives were escorted by security inside Britain's ExCeL London exhibition. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Oil company Shell saw its annual general meeting disrupted by climate protesters Tuesday, while its executives were escorted by security inside Britain's ExCeL London exhibition. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Climate protesters disrupted Shell's annual general meeting on Tuesday, forcing the oil company's executives to be escorted by security inside Britain's ExCeL London exhibition.

Demonstrators were eventually removed from the building after failing in an attempt to storm the stage during the meeting, the start of which was also delayed by protesters chanting, "Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more."

Advertisement

The London-based multinational oil and gas company passed a resolution during the meeting to move its carbon emission reduction goals to the year 2030. Protesters instead demanded the company immediately cease production of its fossil fuels.

Members of the activist investor firm Follow This, which owns shares in Shell, were also at the meeting. The group filed a resolution calling on the company to bring its climate targets in line with the Paris climate agreement.

RELATED Gas segment pushes Shell's profits to nearly $10 billion

"Shell's climate ambition does not yet go far enough," the group says on its website.

"According to this ambition, Shell will halve its carbon footprint by 2050. But a relative reduction of 50% (an absolute reduction of 30%, because energy demand will grow) is not nearly enough to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement."

Advertisement

The Follow This resolution failed by a vote of 79.8% to 20.2%, according to a preliminary count.

RELATED Consumer anxiety holds gasoline prices in check

Shell is currently appealing a 2021 ruling in a Dutch court calling on it to reduce its carbon emissions by 45% by the end of the decade.

The meeting was the first for Shell CEO Wael Sawan, who defended the company's commitment to curbing fossil fuel use and production.

Sawan and chair Andrew Mackenzie both pointed out that the company invested $4.3 billion in low-carbon energy, including biofuels, hydrogen, electric car charging, and renewable power last year.

RELATED U.S. gasoline prices at a standstill amid lackluster demand

The company released its latest earnings earlier this month, reporting a first-quarter profit of $9.6 billion with $4.9 billion of that coming from its natural gas segment.

Latest Headlines

Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
World News // 5 minutes ago
Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30
May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30, a Russian court ruled Tuesday.
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
World News // 2 hours ago
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
May 23 (UPI) -- Nuclear experts from South Korea began a two-day tour of the Fukushima nuclear power complex on Tuesday, before a controversial plan by Japan to release slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea.
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
World News // 3 hours ago
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
May 23 (UPI) -- Britain's economy is set to avoid recession this year due to demand buoyed by falling energy prices and the resilience of its financial system in the face of the global banking crisis, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
World News // 4 hours ago
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Hazy skies continue to shroud parts of the western United States and Canada in late May amid an early start to the wildfire season.
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
World News // 5 hours ago
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received an endorsement from the candidate who finished third in the country's election last week as the incumbent prepares to face his only remaining challenger in a Sunday runoff.
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed downTues
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
World News // 6 hours ago
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
May 23 (UPI) -- Guyana officials said on Monday that 19 children died in a dormitory fire at a school in the township of Mahdia that investigators said was intentionally set.
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
World News // 6 hours ago
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
May 23 (UPI) -- An eight-party coalition led by the progressive Move Forward Party unveiled its platform for forming a government in Thailand with sweeping reforms, but no mention of the laws that criminalize insulting the monarchy.
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
World News // 7 hours ago
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
May 23 (UPI) -- Portuguese police divers began searching a reservoir Tuesday for Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing at age 3 in 2007 on a family vacation.
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
World News // 9 hours ago
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
May 23 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed another round of punitive sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement