World News
May 23, 2023 / 6:43 AM

Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers searching remote reservoir in Portugal

By Paul Godfrey
Police divers and specialist forensics teams began searching a remote Portuguese reservoir Tuesday for the remains of the British child, Madeleine McCann, who has been missing for 16 years since she vanished on a family holiday. The operation is at the behest of German police who believe she is dead. File photo UPI
May 23 (UPI) -- Portuguese police divers began searching a reservoir Tuesday for missing British child Madeleine McCann near where the then-3-year-old vanished on a family vacation in southern Portugal in 2007.

A major international police operation in the coming days in the Algarve region involving new searches for Madeleine was underway at the request of German authorities and in the presence of British police, according to a statement from Portuguese Judiciary Police who are coordinating the operation.

More than 20 officers are involved including specialist divers, sniffer dogs and the use of advanced technology in the search of the remote reservoir which is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Christian Bruckner, a German-born drifter, was first linked to Madeleine's disappearance in 2020 and named as an official suspect last year.

RELATED Germany erred in extraditing Madeleine McCann suspect, EU adviser says

Arade reservoir, 31 miles from the Ocean Club holiday apartment in Praia da Luz where Madeleine went missing in May 2007 while her parents were dining 100 yards away, is being searched because Bruckner is reported to have visited it frequently.

Witnesses have placed a yellow and white VW campervan Bruckner was driving at the time in Praia da Luz the same day and told police they had seen a toddler with a man fitting his description near the resort the evening of Madeleine's disappearance. Police also say phone records corroborate that Bruckner was in the area.

Bruckner, who denies any involvement, is serving a sentence in a German jail for the 2005 rape of a woman in Praia da Luz and has been linked to a string of abductions and sex crimes across Europe against women and children.

RELATED Police search German plot in Madeleine McCann probe

Madeleine's family have not commented on the latest developments but said in a post on Facebook marking their daughter's 20th birthday earlier this month parents Gerry and Kate McCann said, "We love you and we're waiting for you. We're never going to give up."

"Happy Birthday Madeleine. Still missing. Still very much missed. Still looking. For as long as it takes."

RELATED Suspect in Madeleine McCann case linked to missing German girl

