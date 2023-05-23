Trending
May 23, 2023 / 8:47 AM

Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection

By Paul Godfrey
Prince Harry lost a bid Tuesday to win a judicial review of a government decision not to allow him to pay for close protection from London's Metropolitan Police when he visits the country with his family. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed down Tuesday.

A judge in the High Court in London ruled in favor of government and police lawyers who argued that prominent people should not be allowed to "buy" security from police placing them in harm's way unnecessarily.

The case is one of two Harry is pursuing after he was stripped of his official security detail when he stopped being a "working royal" in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Harry won a court battle in July to secure the right to a review of the main decision to remove his official security arrangements which has yet to be heard.

The latest challenge questioned how the Home Office and its Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures arrived at the decision to reject his offer to pay for his own protection with Harry's lawyers arguing in court that the committee had "exceeded its authority, its power, because it doesn't have the power to make this decision in the first place."

They argued that rules that permit payment for certain police services undercut the committee's claim that allowing Harry to pay for protection was against the public interest and would damage confidence in the Metropolitan Police.

But Home Office lawyers said "specialist officers as bodyguards" should not be conflated with examples such as football teams paying for policing inside and outside sports stadiums while legal counsel for the Met argued it was unacceptable to place officers in danger because someone had paid a fee to the police.

But Justice Martain Chamberlain disagreed saying that in his judgment the committee did not say that it would be contrary to the public interest to allow wealthy individuals to pay for any police services, only for the protective security services that fall within its remit because they involved "the deployment of highly trained specialist officers, of whom there are a limited number, and who are required to put themselves in harm's way to protect their principals."

RELATED Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation

"I can detect nothing that is arguably irrational in that reasoning," wrote Chamberlain.

At the time Harry launched the court challenge in January 2022, his lawyers said he wanted to bring his children to Britain so they can "know his home country" but said such visits were too risky to contemplate without proper police protection.

Harry's representatives said he wanted to pay for it himself so "as not to impose on the British taxpayer" but would not be able to without permission from the British Home Office.

RELATED Publisher apologizes for 'unlawful information gathering' in Prince Harry hacking case

In the three years since leaving Britain, Harry has visited numerous for family and legal reasons without his children.

