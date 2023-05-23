Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant

A delegation from South Korea began inspecting the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday, before a plan by Japan to release radioactive wastewater. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Nuclear experts from South Korea began a two-day tour of the Fukushima nuclear power complex on Tuesday, before a controversial plan by Japan to release slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea. The 21-member delegation will visit facilities related to treatment, safety checks, transport and dilution of the water, according to Japan Today. Advertisement

"We plan to provide thorough explanation to the South Korean experts as we show them the latest status of the tanks and construction at the plant," said Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura. "I expect this will deepen understanding in South Korea about the safety of our planned release" of the treated water.

Last month Japan said that it had decided to release tons of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean despite strong pushback from conservation groups and concern from neighboring nations.

Decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station has been ongoing for several years since an earthquake-induced tsunami on March 11, 2011, flooded hundreds of miles and severely damaged three nuclear reactors at the site, causing it to release massive quantities of radiation.

Since the meltdown, groundwater continues to be contaminated at the site when it comes into contact with the damaged reactors and fuel debris in the buildings, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

Greenpeace has called the decision to release the water, unjustified.

"It has discounted the radiation risks and turned its back on the clear evidence that sufficient storage capacity is available on the nuclear site as well as in surrounding districts," Kazue Suzuki, a climate and energy campaigner at Greenpeace Japan, said in a statement. "Rather than using the best available technology to minimize radiation hazards by storing and processing the water over the long them, they have opted for the cheapest option -- dumping the water into the Pacific Ocean."