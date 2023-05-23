Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set

Guyana President Irfaan Ali (c) consoles a family member of a victim connected to a dormitory fire that killed 19 late Sunday. Photo courtesy of Guyana Department of Public Information

May 23 (UPI) -- Guyana officials said that 19 children died in a dormitory fire at a school in the township of Mahdia that investigators said was intentionally set. The fire started just before midnight on Sunday and firefighters found the dormitory engulfed in flames when they arrived, a statement from the country's Department of Public Information said. Advertisement

"Immediately, firefighting and rescue operation initiated," Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dwayne Scotland. "The operation continued for approximately three and a half hours after which, the fire was brought under control and subsequently extinguished."

The Department of Public Information said Monday the death toll was adjusted to 19 after it was originally reported that 20 had died in the blaze.

"Our hearts and prayers remain with the students, faculty, parents and the community of Mahdia," said the department.

The Guyana Fire Service said that 18 females and a 5-year-old boy died in the fire.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dwayne Scotland charged that the fire was purposely set at the southwestern end of the building and rapidly spread through the dormitory.

"After we would have completed our initial investigation, the same was handed over to the police force," Scotland said.

Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said he hoped to wrap up the investigation and DNA testing will be used to identify 13 bodies that were charred.

"I want to reiterate on behalf of the force, my condolences going out to the families, we will conclude this investigation swiftly," Hicken said.

Brigadier Omar Khan, chief of staff of the Guyana Defense Force, said that despite poor weather conditions, they were able to evacuate nine female students injured in the fire and take them to receive medical attention.

Guyana President Irfaan Ali on Monday declared three days of national mourning and plans to address the country on the fire.

"There are no words that can describe this magnitude of pain that our brothers and sisters are going through today," Ali said in a statement. "We wish this day had never occurred. This is a pain we must carry as a nation and as a family. It is a pain we must share together and support in our prayers."