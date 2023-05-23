Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 23, 2023 / 1:55 PM

Russian court orders Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention until Aug. 30

By Matt Bernardini
A Russian court ordered Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in prison until at least Aug. 30. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
A Russian court ordered Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in prison until at least Aug. 30. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will remain in pretrial detention until at least Aug. 30, a Russian court ruled Tuesday.

Members of the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, told the judge that Gershkovich should remain in prison until the trial begins, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

The Kremlin has accused Gershkovich of breaking Russian law on behalf of the U.S. government while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg, located more than 1,000 miles east of Moscow. The Wall Street Journal and the Biden administration have denied the charges.

The FSB has accused him of collecting information that constituted a state secret about the activities happening at one of its military-industrial complexes.

The court ordered Gershkovich back into custody after his attorneys failed to convince it that the reporter should be released from pretrial detention after three weeks of confinement.

Earlier this month leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a resolution, calling for Gershkovich's release.

Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ranking Member Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., said Gershkovich should be immediately released because there are no grounds for his detainment.

Advertisement

"Russia has no grounds to hold Evan Gershkovich prisoner, he's an innocent American journalist," the statement said. "We are proud to introduce this resolution calling on the Russian government to release Evan and other wrongfully detained Americans immediately and return them to their families."

Read More

Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee Russia has no grounds to hold reporter, House Foreign Affairs chairman says U.S. ambassador to Russia says she visited 'wrongly detained' Paul Whalen

Latest Headlines

Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
World News // 2 hours ago
Delegation from South Korea visits Japan to inspect Fukushima nuclear plant
May 23 (UPI) -- Nuclear experts from South Korea began a two-day tour of the Fukushima nuclear power complex on Tuesday, before a controversial plan by Japan to release slightly radioactive wastewater into the sea.
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
World News // 3 hours ago
IMF: Falling energy prices will see Britain dodge recession in 2023
May 23 (UPI) -- Britain's economy is set to avoid recession this year due to demand buoyed by falling energy prices and the resilience of its financial system in the face of the global banking crisis, the IMF said on Tuesday.
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
Smoke from unprecedented Canadian wildfires casts haze over western U.S.
Hazy skies continue to shroud parts of the western United States and Canada in late May amid an early start to the wildfire season.
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
World News // 4 hours ago
Turkish President Erdogan endorsed by far-right challenger ahead of runoff
May 23 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received an endorsement from the candidate who finished third in the country's election last week as the incumbent prepares to face his only remaining challenger in a Sunday runoff.
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
World News // 5 hours ago
Prince Harry loses bid to seek right to pay for police protection
May 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry has been denied the right to a judicial review of a decision blocking him from paying for police protection when he and his family are in Britain, according to a High Court judgment handed downTues
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
World News // 6 hours ago
Guyana officials say school fire that killed 19 was intentionally set
May 23 (UPI) -- Guyana officials said on Monday that 19 children died in a dormitory fire at a school in the township of Mahdia that investigators said was intentionally set.
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
World News // 6 hours ago
Thai governing coalition unveils platform without controversial monarchy reform
May 23 (UPI) -- An eight-party coalition led by the progressive Move Forward Party unveiled its platform for forming a government in Thailand with sweeping reforms, but no mention of the laws that criminalize insulting the monarchy.
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
World News // 7 hours ago
Madeleine McCann disappearance: Divers search remote reservoir in Portugal
May 23 (UPI) -- Portuguese police divers began searching a reservoir Tuesday for Madeleine McCann, the British child who went missing at age 3 in 2007 on a family vacation.
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
World News // 9 hours ago
EU slaps new human rights sanctions against Iran over protest crackdown
May 23 (UPI) -- The European Union has imposed another round of punitive sanctions targeting Iran over its ongoing crackdown on anti-regime protests.
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N. urges Sudan's warring sides to choose peace as cease-fire goes into effect
May 23 (UPI) -- The United Nations envoy for the Northeast African country urged warring factions to use the pause in fighting to pave the way for lasting peace.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
'Russia will be free,' says Russian anti-Putin group fighting in Belgorod region
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
Driver charged with crashing box truck near White House
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
States reach consensus on Colorado River Basin water conservation deal
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
E. Jean Carroll seeks $10M in new damages after Trump's post-verdict remarks
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Arizona court again rejects Kari Lake's legal challenge to election loss
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement