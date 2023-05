U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with Papua New Guinea officials during the signing of a new defense pact on Monday. Photo courtesy of Antony Blinken/Twitter

May 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Papua New Guinea signed a new defense agreement Monday as the Pentagon works to increase its influence in the Asia Pacific against China. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the island nation's Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso at Papua New Guinea's capital of Port Moresby to sign the pact. President Joe Biden had been expected to attend but cut short his Asia trip to return to Washington for debt ceiling negotiations. Advertisement

"We are committed to growing all aspects of our relationship," Blinken said in a statement in Port Moresby. "The Defense Cooperation Agreement ... will enhance the PNG's defense force's capability to deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, including through providing medical care and temporary shelter to those who are affected by crises.

"The agreement will also make it easy for PNG and U.S. forces to train together in new ways and in more places as part of our joint effort to uphold peace and security across the Indo-Pacific."

The signing of the U.S.-Papua New Guinea deal has been seen by some to counter China's agreement with the Solomon Islands in an effort to win support in the region.

Papua New Guinea officials released a statement on Saturday in light of local criticism of the deal with the United States.

"Papua New Guinea does not have enemies but it pays to be prepared," the government said in the statement. "Territorial dispute is eminent as in the case of Ukraine-Russia.

"This agreement is not about geopolitics but rather recognizes the country's need to build its defense capabilities because border disputes are inevitable in the future. [The United States] has offered to do that."