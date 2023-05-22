Advertisement
World News
May 22, 2023 / 1:40 AM

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis claims victory in general elections

By Darryl Coote
The New Democracy party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was poised Monday to secure 146 seats in Parliament following Sunday's general elections. Photo courtesy of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis/Facebook
The New Democracy party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was poised Monday to secure 146 seats in Parliament following Sunday's general elections. Photo courtesy of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis/Facebook

May 22 (UPI) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has claimed victory in the nation's general elections, though his party fell just short of securing a majority government.

"Hope defeated pessimism and unity over division," he said in a statement Sunday following the election. "I am proud, I am almost moved, as I feel very heavy the responsibility that places such an impressive percentage on my shoulders.

"I promise to work even harder to honor your trust."

With nearly 100% of the vote counted by Monday morning, Mitsotakis' New Democracy party was poised to secure 146 seats in the 300-seat Hellenic Parliament, according to elections results, which stated nearly 61% of the voting public participated.

RELATED Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections

The results also indicate that his party earned more than 40% of all ballots cast. Runner up the center-left Syriza party was poised to earn 71 seats with 20% of the vote.

The New Democracy party will now be mandated to form a new government, but it is expected that instead of governing by a coalition, Mitsotakis will seek to form a one-party government by sending Greece back to the polls in June.

Alexis Tsipras, leader of the Syriza party and former prime minister from 2015 to 2019, said Sunday that he has spoken with Mitsotakis and congratulated him on his election victory.

In a statement, Tsipras called the election results "extremely negative" for his party and that they will immediately evaluate what happened.

"However, the election cycle is not yet over, since there will most likely be a second election contest," he said. "So, we don't have the margin of time. We must immediately make all the changes needed to fight the next crucial and final electoral battle on the best possible terms."

Mitsotakis came to power in 2019, defeating Tsipras along the way to securing a majority government of 158 seats in Parliament.

RELATED Elections: Trump-backed candidate Daniel Cameron wins Kentucky governor primary

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially files for 2024 presidential run

