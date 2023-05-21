Rally held in Moldova in favor of European Union membership

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Moldovan President Maia Sandu will lead her country on its "European path," showing her support for Moldova's membership in the European Union. Photo courtesy of European Parliament President Roberta Metsola/ Twitter

May 21 (UPI) -- More than 70,000 people in Chisinau, Moldova rallied together on Sunday in support of the nation's candidacy for European Union membership. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Europe will welcome Moldova "with open arms," declaring "Moldova is Europe," according to Al Jazeera. Advertisement

"This is about the both of us: You will bring a piece of Moldova to Europe, and you will make Europe stronger," Metsola said.

Moldova was granted candidacy status by the EU during a meeting of the European Council last June. Its candidacy comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moldova has condemned.

President Maia Sandu has alleged that the Kremlin has attempted to spoil Moldova's plans of joining the 27-member EU. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia plotted to overthrow the Moldovan government, Politico reported. Zelensky claimed the Ukrainian security forces stood in the way of the plot.

Metsola said Sandu is an inspiration who will "lead Moldova on their European path."

Thank you President @sandumaiamd for inviting me to join you and the people of Moldova on this momentous day. Advertisement Honoured to stand with a woman who personifies what it means to be European. A leader who inspires. A President who will lead Moldova on their European path pic.twitter.com/3ejWoXmyzM— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) May 21, 2023

Sandu has expressed concern over Russia's aggression in Ukraine spilling over into Moldova, which has already experienced the effects of the war. Particularly from the destruction of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which caused an energy shortage.

The populist, pro-Russia Shor Party has sowed some division over the prospect of joining the EU. Leader Ilan Shor said during a counterprotest that he intends to post a referendum against the country's foreign policy.

Sandu, meanwhile, has continued to urge the EU to install protections for Moldova in the face of a growing threat from Russia. The European Political Community will hold its second summit in June in Moldova. Members of the EU and leaders of several European nations will be part of the summit.