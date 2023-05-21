Advertisement
World News
May 21, 2023 / 1:34 PM

Climate activists dump charcoal into Italy's Trevi Fountain, turning water black

By Adam Schrader
Last Generation said in a news release that the black liquid, which caused no damage to the fountain, symbolized the need for an end to fossil fuels. Photo courtesy of Last Generation
May 21 (UPI) -- Climate activists with the group Last Generation dumped diluted vegetable charcoal into the water of Rome's famed Trevi Fountain in Italy on Sunday, turning the water black.

Last Generation said in a news release that the black liquid, which caused no damage to the fountain, symbolized the need for an end to fossil fuels.

Eight climate activists participated in the protest action, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. local time. Police reportedly responded immediately and arrested the activists about half an hour later.

One of the protesters, named Mattia, said that she was motivated to participate in the "civil disobedience" because of ongoing disastrous flooding in the Emilia Romagna region in northeastern Italy.

RELATED Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century

The flooding, which has left at least 14 people dead and affected dozens of towns and villages, has reached such a severity that it prompted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to leave the Group of Seven Summit in Japan early.

"The horrible tragedy experienced in these days in Emilia Romagna is a warning of the dark future that awaits humanity, made up of drought alternating with increasingly frequent and violent floods," Mattia said in her statement.

"Furthermore, according to the Bank of Italy, one house out of four is at risk of flooding in Italy, with damage estimated at 3 billion each year. The only way to prevent this from happening is to stop emissions related to fossil fuels. Our Government, on the other hand, continues undaunted to give the fossil fuel industry public funding for tens of billions of euros every year."

RELATED British police seek suspects in museum heist

Roberto Gualtieri, the mayor of Rome, condemned the protest in a statement and said the fountain will have to undergo a "complex cleaning operation that will cost a lot of work."

"This is not the right way to conduct a battle for the environment and against climate change," Gualtieri said on Facebook.

"Such gestures are completely wrong and damaging, because they risk damaging precious common goods such as our monuments, and force public administrations into very expensive and environmentally impactful restoration interventions. So they are completely counterproductive."

RELATED Biden, Australian PM Albanese sign clean energy, climate change pact

Latest Headlines

Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
World News // 2 hours ago
Security minister Ben Gvir says Israel 'in charge' in controversial Temple Mount visit
May 21 (UPI) -- Israel's security minister Itamar Ben Gvir is drawing criticism following a visit to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday and remarks that encourage breaking a more than half-century-old agreement.
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexico prosecutors drop charges against woman who killed her rapist as he attacked her
May 21 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Mexico have dropped charges against a woman who was found guilty of killing a man as he raped her in 2021.
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
World News // 15 hours ago
Temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan reached, U.S. and Saudi Arabia announce
May 20 (UPI) -- A temporary cease-fire between warring forces in Sudan has been reached, according to the United States and Saudi Arabia - which brokered the deal.
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
World News // 20 hours ago
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
May 20 (UPI) -- Sinn Féin, considered the oldest political movement in Ireland, is set to overtake the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland elections Saturday, a move that could have consequences across Britain.
British police seek suspects in museum heist
World News // 17 hours ago
British police seek suspects in museum heist
May 20 (UPI) -- Police in the British city of Sheffield are seeking suspects wanted for a "carefully planned" heist at a museum on Sunday.
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
May 20 (UPI) -- Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Saturday warned western leaders of "enormous risks" of supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century
World News // 22 hours ago
Italian PM Meloni leaves G7 early to address worst flooding in a century
May 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni left the Group of Seven Summit in Japan early to address the worst flooding Italy has experienced in a century as the situation remained critical on Saturday.
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
World News // 23 hours ago
Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims
May 20 (UPI) -- The leader of the Russian private military Wagner Group said Saturday his troops have captured the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Kyiv rejected the claims, saying the fight goes on.
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
World News // 1 day ago
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The Indian Air Force on Saturday grounded its fleet of Cold War-era Mig-21 fighter aircraft after a crash left three people dead in Rajasthan province.
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
World News // 1 day ago
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
May 20 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders remained in place for 17 communities in Alberta Saturday with the return of hot, dry weather while more than 200 structures have so far been damaged or lost by wildfires across the province.
Trending Stories

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch blasts U.S. response to COVID-19
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to remove judge overseeing Disney lawsuit
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
Sinn Fein set for historic gains in Northern Ireland local elections
Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond
Georgia woman accused of leaving her baby for dead denied bond
