Advertisement
World News
May 20, 2023 / 3:18 PM

Wagner Group chief says Bakhmut captured; Ukraine rejects claims

By Simon Druker
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin asserted Saturday his mercenary troops had captured the key Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a claim rejected by Ukrainian officials. File Pool Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE
Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin asserted Saturday his mercenary troops had captured the key Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a claim rejected by Ukrainian officials. File Pool Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

May 20 (UPI) -- The leader of the Russian private military Wagner Group said Saturday his troops have captured the key eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but Kyiv rejected the claims, saying the fight goes on.

"The operation to capture Bakhmut lasted 224 days," Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video posted on Telegram and translated by CNN.

Advertisement

Prigozhin's claims were not immediately independently verified. The video shows the billionaire posing with a Russian flag and members of his privately-funded militia saying he will hand the city over to regular Russian military troops soon.

Ukrainian officials pushed back against the narrative, saying they are still fighting for the strategic city located on the Bakhmutka River, about 55 miles north of Donetsk.

RELATED Russia says 2 senior officers have died in eastern Ukraine

"As of now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector," deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar said in a Telegram post translated by Ukraine National News Agency.

Maliar, however, also called the current situation in the city "critical."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had yet to publicly address the Wagner Group's claims by Saturday evening as he was attending the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. He was expected to sit down with U.S. President Joe Biden for an informal meeting at some point, the Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

The Wagner Group has been leading the attack against Bakhmut for months. Prigozhin and the group as a whole are considered mercenaries and are under EU and U.S. sanctions for "undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has overseen the induction of prisoners into the group.

Fighting in the city has dragged on at a slow pace. Both sides have at times claimed progress, only to see the stalemate continue. Russia admitted earlier this month that two of its senior commanders were killed in fighting for Bakhmut.

RELATED Russia launches new wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine

War in Ukraine: a look back at the year after Russian invasion

Ukrainian demonstrators rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022 to show unity amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Photo by Oleksandr Khomenko/UPI | License Photo

Read More

AFP journalist Arman Soldin killed in eastern Ukraine

Latest Headlines

Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
World News // 1 hour ago
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
May 20 (UPI) -- The Indian Air Force on Saturday grounded its fleet of Cold War-era Mig-21 fighter aircraft after a crash left three people dead in Rajasthan province.
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
World News // 3 hours ago
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
May 20 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders remained in place for 17 communities in Alberta Saturday with the return of hot, dry weather while more than 200 structures have so far been damaged or lost by wildfires across the province.
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
World News // 5 hours ago
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
May 20 (UPI) -- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the Group of Seven Summit in Japan on Saturday where he sought more support for his county as its forces prepare for a counteroffensive against Russian invaders. 
Zelensky meets with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, could appear at G7 Summit
World News // 1 day ago
Zelensky meets with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, could appear at G7 Summit
May 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Saudi Arabia Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders amid reports he would address the G7 summit in Japan this weekend.
Northern Ireland police detain two terror suspects in police officer shooting
World News // 1 day ago
Northern Ireland police detain two terror suspects in police officer shooting
May 19 (UPI) -- Police in Northern Ireland arrested two additional suspects Friday in connection with the shooting of a senior off-duty police officer outside a sports complex in Omagh in February.
Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy
World News // 1 day ago
Britain unveils $1.25 billion semiconductor strategy
May 19 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled plans Friday to invest up to $1.25 billion in microchip design, research and development and compound semiconductors to help the country's chip sector grab a larger slice of the global chip market
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
World News // 1 day ago
7.7-magnitude earthquake in South Pacific briefly sparks tsunami warning
May 19 (UPI) -- Earthquake officials called off tsunami warnings in the South Pacific Friday afternoon after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake sparked concerns huge waves could affect islands there.
Australian Dr. Kenneth Elliot released from captivity in Burkina Faso
World News // 1 day ago
Australian Dr. Kenneth Elliot released from captivity in Burkina Faso
May 19 (UPI) -- An elderly Australian doctor has been freed after being held hostage for more than seven years by al-Qaida in war-torn West Africa, Canberra said Friday.
Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off
World News // 1 day ago
Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off
May 18 (UPI) -- Britain unveiled fresh sanctions targeting Russia on Friday as the leaders of the G7 congregate in Japan for a summit where Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call for the redoubling of support for Ukraine.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost British government $200M
World News // 1 day ago
Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost British government $200M
May 18 (UPI) -- The British government revealed Thursday that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II cost taxpayers more than $200 million.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
College baseball fans will get up-close look at Union Pacific's heavy hitter Big Boy
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
2 bodies found at site of 5-alarm fire in Charlotte, N.C.
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
Alberta braces for more wildfires as hot weather returns for holiday weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement