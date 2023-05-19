Advertisement
May 19, 2023 / 11:08 AM

Zelensky meets with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, could appear at G7 Summit

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the 32nd Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 19, 2023. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) shakes hands with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the 32nd Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 19, 2023. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/UPI

May 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Saudi Arabia Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders amid reports he would address the G7 summit in Japan this weekend.

Zelensky was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to address the Arab League summit in an effort to rally support for his country's defense against Russia, while asking the leaders in the oil-rich nation to reject Moscow's influence.

"Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine's ties with the Arab world," Zelensky said on Twitter. "Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level."

Zelensky asked for Arab countries that continue to hold relations with Russian to help Ukrainians out of the "cages of Russian prisons."

RELATED Britain unveils new sanctions targeting Russia as G7 summit kicks off

"Unfortunately there are some in the world, and here among you, who turn a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations, and I am here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how hard the Russians try to influence," he added.

Russia is a non-member state ally of OPEC+, which is led by Saudi Arabia. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke directly with the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on ensuring the global crude oil markets, critical to Moscow paying for its war against Ukraine, remain relatively stable.

Kyiv said Zelensky is planning to present the Ukrainian Peace Formula during his Middle East trip, which is expected to draw on a coalition of countries to ensure energy security during the next winter season.

RELATED Ukraine: 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashes 'unprecedented' barrage

Following his trip to Saudi Arabia, Zelensky is expected to address the G7 Summit on Sunday, where leaders on Friday issued a joint statement, expressing their continued support for Ukraine and announcing sanctions and other plans to hold Russia accountable for the invasion.

While the presidential office stated Zelensky, whose travel plans are often obscured for security purposes, would address the summit virtually, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, implied that Zelensky would travel to Hiroshima to meet with the leaders in person.

"When a person is somewhere far away, across the ocean, somewhere else, they do not always feel and understand what is happening on the territory of our country," Danilov said. "It is the physical presence of our president that is extremely important at such events."

G7 summit: Biden, Kishida affirm efforts for peace in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine

