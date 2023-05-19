Trending
World News
May 19, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Northern Ireland police detain two terror suspects in police officer shooting

By Paul Godfrey
Northern Ireland police said Friday they had arrested two more suspects in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (pictured left) in February. Photo courtesy of PSNI
May 19 (UPI) -- Police in Northern Ireland arrested two additional suspects Friday in connection with the shooting of a senior off-duty police officer outside a sports complex in Omagh in February.

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell arrested a 28-year-old man after a search of a house in the Omagh area and a 70-year-old man following the search of a property in the Dungannon area, 30 miles to the east, Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a news release.

The pair, who were both arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and remain in custody.

More than a dozen others have already been arrested following the Feb. 22 attack which has been widely condemned by Unionist and Republican politicians and the public, but police have yet to charge anyone.

Police at the time said their investigation was centered on violent dissident republicans, with their "primary focus" on the New IRA.

Persons claiming to represent IRA have claimed responsibility for the attack with a typed statement pinned to a wall in Derry Londonderry.

A number of splinter groups -- the New IRA, Real IRA and Continuity IRA -- sprang out of the IRA as it prepared to lay down its weapons as part of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 that brought peace to Northern Ireland, some of which have continued to target police officers.

In March, MI5 raised the terror threat level for Northern Ireland from substantial to severe meaning the possibility of a terrorist attack there is "highly likely," but did not specifically link the move to the Caldwell shooting.

Police believe Caldwell may have been targeted because he was a senior policing figure with a high profile from performing media duties as the lead officer on several high-profile cases, including dissident republican violence and gang murders.

Caldwell, who suffered life-changing injuries after being shot multiple times by two masked gunmen in front of his son, was discharged from the hospital last month and is said to be making a good recovery.

