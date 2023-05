The hearse carrying the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth drives into Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St. George's Chapel, in Windsor, England, on September 19, 2022. File Photo by Cpl Nicholas Egan, RAF/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- The British government revealed Thursday that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II cost taxpayers more than $200 million. Elizabeth died in September at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her death was followed by 10 days of national mourning ahead of her funeral at Westminster Abbey. Advertisement

She was then buried at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, a home held by the monarchy since 1066 when William I conquered England in the 11th Century.

A quarter of a million people saw the late queen's body lying in state in London during the mourning period.

According to The Telegraph, the largest costs were to the British Home Office at around $91 million, followed by around $71 million for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The funeral cost the Scottish government another $23.3 million.

"The government's priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public," John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, said.

The coronation celebration for King Charles III, her son, are also predicted to have cost another $124 million, CNBC reported.