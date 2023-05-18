Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 18, 2023 / 8:15 AM

New Zealand police arrest suspect in Wellington hostel fire

By Paul Godfrey
New Zealand police said Thursday that they had charged a man with two counts of arson in connection with a blaze at a hostel in Wellington earlier in the week that killed six people. Photo by Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
New Zealand police said Thursday that they had charged a man with two counts of arson in connection with a blaze at a hostel in Wellington earlier in the week that killed six people. Photo by Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

May 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand police probing an arson attack that killed six people at a hostel in Wellington arrested and charged a man Thursday as the operation to recover victims continued.

The suspect was charged with two counts of arson and is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday, Wellington Police said.

Advertisement

The investigation into the blaze at Loafers Lodge in the capital suburb of Newtown in the early hours of Tuesday is ongoing and police have not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene.

Police said they had recovered two bodies and expected to recover the remaining victims Friday but that it would take "several days" to complete their examination of the scene.

RELATED New Zealand police treating deadly Wellington hostel fire as arson

But Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said he was confident that Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire and as the matter was now in the courts, police would not be providing further comment at this stage.

A parallel homicide investigation is also understood to be underway into what fire chiefs called a "one-in-a-decade" blaze that tore through the top floor of the 92-room hostel.

Advertisement

More than 80 firefighters from 29 crews battled what Fire Emergency District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt called a "once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington" and the "worst nightmare for us."

RELATED Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people

Police so far have only confirmed that a couch caught fire at the hostel at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, about two hours before the deadly blaze began.

"The couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time," police said. "As part of our inquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire."

Describing the scene earlier, Bennett said that the damage was "extensive, that in some of the floors, and on the third floor in particular, the roof has collapsed and that in places on the floor, piles of debris and burnt debris is stacked as high as one meter."

RELATED Two bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in France

Latest Headlines

Pakistan police surround Imran Khan's home seeking protest suspects
World News // 1 hour ago
Pakistan police surround Imran Khan's home seeking protest suspects
May 18 (UPI) -- Police on Thursday surrounded the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as they accused him of harboring suspects wanted in violent protests that followed his arrest earlier this month.
Ukraine says 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashed 'unprecedented' barrage
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine says 29 of 30 missiles shot down as Russia unleashed 'unprecedented' barrage
May 18 (UPI) -- Targets in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa came under "unprecedented" attack overnight from ballistic and cruise missiles launched from strategic bombers, Black Sea warships and ground forces.
U.N. report: Russia, China top arms suppliers to Myanmar military
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. report: Russia, China top arms suppliers to Myanmar military
BANGKOK, May 18 (UPI) -- Myanmar's military has imported at least $1 billion in weapons and related materials from Russia, China and other countries since seizing power in a February 2021 coup, according to a new report by a U.N. expert.
G7 summit: Debt ceiling looms as Biden looks to tackle Chinese provocation, climate change
World News // 3 hours ago
G7 summit: Debt ceiling looms as Biden looks to tackle Chinese provocation, climate change
May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden begins his shortened visit to the G7 summit in Japan on Friday as the threat of U.S. default looms over his efforts to tackle climate change and tension in the Indo-Pacific region.
Assailants attack U.S. convoy in Nigeria, killing 4
World News // 4 hours ago
Assailants attack U.S. convoy in Nigeria, killing 4
May 18 (UPI) -- Unknown assailants attacked a U.S. government convoy in Nigeria, killing at least four people and leaving five others missing, Biden administration officials said.
Turkey says Black Sea Grain deal extended for 60 days
World News // 20 hours ago
Turkey says Black Sea Grain deal extended for 60 days
May 17 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended for another 60 days.
Spending cuts remain GOP focus as debt ceiling talks continue
World News // 1 day ago
Spending cuts remain GOP focus as debt ceiling talks continue
May 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday he was optimistic about the prospects of breaking an impasse over the debt saying, stressing the United States is not a "deadbeat" nation that skirts its financial obligations.
Euro-area inflation increased in April
World News // 21 hours ago
Euro-area inflation increased in April
May 17 (UPI) -- Inflation for the nations that use the euro currency increased to 7% over the 12-month period ending in April, a slight increase from March levels, regional data published Wednesday show.
43 nations sign on to support Register of Damage caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine
World News // 22 hours ago
43 nations sign on to support Register of Damage caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine
May 17 (UPI) -- More than 40 nations lent their support Wednesday to the creation of an international body to keep a tally of damage caused as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Global temperatures predicted to soar to record levels over next five years
World News // 22 hours ago
Global temperatures predicted to soar to record levels over next five years
May 17 (UPI) -- Global temperatures are likely to soar to historic levels over the next five years due to increased greenhouse gases and extreme weather events, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Walgreens to pay San Francisco $230M for its role in city's opioid crisis
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Tenn. lawmakers face reckoning over gun rights in wake of school shooting
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs broad anti-transgender bill package into law
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Missing girl profiled on 'Unsolved Mysteries' found alive in N.C.
Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans
Nation's largest publisher files lawsuit challenging Florida county's book bans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement