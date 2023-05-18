New Zealand police arrest suspect in Wellington hostel fire

New Zealand police said Thursday that they had charged a man with two counts of arson in connection with a blaze at a hostel in Wellington earlier in the week that killed six people. Photo by Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

May 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand police probing an arson attack that killed six people at a hostel in Wellington arrested and charged a man Thursday as the operation to recover victims continued. The suspect was charged with two counts of arson and is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on Friday, Wellington Police said. Advertisement

The investigation into the blaze at Loafers Lodge in the capital suburb of Newtown in the early hours of Tuesday is ongoing and police have not ruled out further, more serious charges in relation to the deaths at the scene.

Police said they had recovered two bodies and expected to recover the remaining victims Friday but that it would take "several days" to complete their examination of the scene.

RELATED New Zealand police treating deadly Wellington hostel fire as arson

But Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said he was confident that Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire and as the matter was now in the courts, police would not be providing further comment at this stage.

A parallel homicide investigation is also understood to be underway into what fire chiefs called a "one-in-a-decade" blaze that tore through the top floor of the 92-room hostel.

Advertisement

More than 80 firefighters from 29 crews battled what Fire Emergency District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt called a "once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington" and the "worst nightmare for us."

Police so far have only confirmed that a couch caught fire at the hostel at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, about two hours before the deadly blaze began.

"The couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time," police said. "As part of our inquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire."

Describing the scene earlier, Bennett said that the damage was "extensive, that in some of the floors, and on the third floor in particular, the roof has collapsed and that in places on the floor, piles of debris and burnt debris is stacked as high as one meter."