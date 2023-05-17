Trending
May 17, 2023 / 11:02 AM

43 nations sign on to support Register of Damage caused by Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Patrick Hilsman
The Council of Europe announced the creation of the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Photo Courtesy of Council of Europe
May 17 (UPI) -- More than 40 nations lent their support Wednesday to the creation of an international body to keep a tally of damage caused as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders attending the Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, Iceland announced that 43 nations and the European Union agreed to join the Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation Against Ukraine.

"Support and solidarity with Ukraine is one of the main priorities of the Icelandic Presidency and we have worked hard to ensure that the outcome of the Reykjavik Summit addresses the need for comprehensive accountability for Russia's aggression against Ukraine," said Icelandic Prime Minster Katrin Jakobsdottir.

"The Register is an important step towards accountability for crimes committed in Russia's brutal war," she continued.

The European Union and European Council will provide startup funds for the Register which will be headquartered in The Hague with a satellite office in Ukraine.

Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric said the Register "will support victims in recording their losses and is vital for any compensation mechanism."

"Supported by a very large coalition of member and non-member states, and by the EU, it is one of the first legally binding decisions to hold Russia accountable for its acts," she said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called the Register "an important milestone on the road to justice and reparations for Ukraine and Ukrainians who have suffered so much from this war."

The United States will join the Register as a founding member.

"Establishing a Register of Damage to document claims of damage from Russia's brutal war is a critical step in this effort. Together with the Council of Europe, we stand with Ukraine," U.S. Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.

'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three

