World News
May 17, 2023 / 9:01 AM

New Zealand police treating deadly Wellington hostel fire as arson

By Clyde Hughes
Police in New Zealand on Wednesday ruled a deadly fire at a Wellington hostel was arson and launched a homicide investigation. Photo by Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE
May 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand authorities said Wednesday they are investigating a five-alarm blaze that heavily damaged a Wellington hostel and killed six people early Tuesday as arson.

Wellington police said in a statement that a homicide investigation was also underway in the blaze that burned on the top floor of the 92-room Loafers Lodge in Central Wellington shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

A small reconnaissance team entered the hostel Wednesday afternoon and is conducting an initial investigation.

"A scene guard will remain in place at the building overnight, and for the duration of the scene examination. Adelaide Road remains closed to traffic between John Street and the Basin Reserve," police said.

Police were able to confirm that there was a couch fire at the hostel at 10:30 p.m. on Monday night, about two hours before the deadly blaze began.

"The couch fire was not reported to emergency services at the time," police said. "As part of our inquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand confirmed that the investigation has been turned over to Wellington Police

"We'll keep an urban search and rescue team on the scene to assist with any further work that's required to keep the scene safe as we move into the investigation," Region Manager Bruce Stubbs said in a statement.

"A big focus now will be on the welfare of our people, particularly our frontline firefighters and communication center staff who were the first responders on Tuesday."

Police said it will likely take "several days" to complete their examination of the scene and work to recover the bodies of those killed in the fire.

Acting Wellington district commander inspector Dion Bennett said the death count from the fire could rise as the investigation continues.

"I can say, having seen some early photographs, that the damage is extensive, that in some of the floors, and on the third floor in particular, the roof has collapsed and that in places on the floor, piles of debris and burnt debris is stacked as high as one meter," Bennett said.

