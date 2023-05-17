Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 17, 2023 / 6:26 AM

54% of Britons anxious or stressed over rising cost of living

By Paul Godfrey
Millions of Britons are struggling with the cost-of-living both financially and mentally according to a report out Wednesday from the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator found that some people were turning their heating down or off as a cost-cutting measure. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE
Millions of Britons are struggling with the cost-of-living both financially and mentally according to a report out Wednesday from the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator found that some people were turning their heating down or off as a cost-cutting measure. File Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- The number of Britons who are stressed out or anxious about the rising cost of living has risen to more than half of all adults, the country's financial regulator said Wednesday.

Almost 11 million people reported struggling to pay bills and meet credit repayments, up by 3.1 million from 7.8 million in May 2022, while those who missed bills or loan payments in at least three of the last six months jumped by 1.4 million, from 4.2 million to 5.6 million, over the same period, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a news release.

Advertisement

The FCA found that these pressures were having a considerable negative impact on mental health with 28.4 million adults, or 54% of over-18s, saying they felt more anxious or stressed due to the rising cost of living than they did six months ago and 28% said they had lost sleep over money worries.

"Our research highlights the real impact the rising cost of living is having on people's ability to keep up with their bills, although we are pleased to see that people have been accessing help and advice," said FCA Consumers and Competition Executive Director Sheldon Mills.

Advertisement

"If you're concerned about your finances, you do not need to worry alone. We've told lenders that they should provide support tailored to your needs. And, if you find yourself in debt or want to know more about how to manage your finances, free expert advice is available."

In all, the FCA found that more than three-quarters of people found meeting bills and making repayments a burden, while 29% of those with a mortgage and 34% of renters saw their payments rise in the six months to January 2023.

People were cutting back wherever they could in order to meet commitments with 8% canceling one or more of their insurance policies, and 7% reducing the level of coverage on one or more of their policies in the 6 months to January 2023, specifically to save money due to the rising cost of living.

RELATED Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffers losses in local elections

The most severe cost-cutting measures the FCA heard about from survey respondents included turning the heating down, or off, and skipping meals while others resorted to borrowing to meet their commitments and everyday costs.

The report comes as Britain is battling one of the worst cost-of-living crises of any advanced economy with red-hot inflation running at 10.2% and food inflation, in particular, at a 40-year-high of more than 19%. The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 12th time in a row last week in a bid to slow the pace at which prices are rising, but the resulting higher mortgage costs have been fuelling the cost of living crisis, along with high energy prices, higher wages, and a weaker pound.

Advertisement

RELATED BP posts second largest first-quarter profit since 2012

Read More

Bank of England hikes rates to 4.5% amid price, wage inflation 'uncertainties'

Latest Headlines

North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
May 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the secretive regime's first completed military reconnaissance satellite and approved the "future action plan" for its launch, state-run media reported Wednesday.
Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short
World News // 1 hour ago
Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short
May 17 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that a so-called Quad summit planned for next week in Sydney has been canceled due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in the United States.
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
World News // 15 hours ago
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
May 16 (UPI) -- Two poultry workers in the United Kingdom tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Tuesday.
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
World News // 16 hours ago
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
May 16 (UPI) -- More than 4.5 million people have died as a result of wars since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to a new study from the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute.
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
World News // 19 hours ago
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Council on Tuesday formally adopted a pair of rules designed to regulate the cryptocurrency market.
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
World News // 22 hours ago
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
May 16 (UPI) -- Britain will use a meeting of European leaders in Iceland on Tuesday to push for coordinated action to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent.
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
World News // 1 day ago
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
May 16 (UPI) -- Kyiv came under the most intensive bombardment Tuesday since Russia resumed its attacks from the air at the beginning of the month, injuring three people and damaging building and cars.
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
May 16 (UPI) -- Long-awaited U.S. Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany, the Pentagon said, with expectations that Ukrainian soldiers will begin training on the advanced weaponry in the coming weeks.
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
World News // 1 day ago
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand said Tuesday that multiple people are dead after a fire tore through a Wellington hostel overnight.
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
World News // 1 day ago
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
May 15 (UPI) -- The State Department has released its 2022 International Religious Freedom Report, which shows ongoing violations in China, Russia, Iran, India and Afghanistan.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
Russia says it has detained former U.S. embassy employee
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Janet Yellen warns U.S. default would reverse 'hard-earned' economic progress
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Fulton County DA rebuffs Trump's efforts to dismiss her from 2020 election probe
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Silicon Valley, Signature executives blame 'unprecedented events' for bank failures
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement