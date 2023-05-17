Delays in restoring British parliament buildings risk destruction, panel warns

A key parliamentary committee warned Wednesday that delays to the restoration of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, run the risk of a catastrophic event destroying the crumbling 147-year-old complex in the meantime. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

May 17 (UPI) -- A House of Commons panel warned parliament on Wednesday of a "real and rising risk" that years of delay would see the crumbling Palace of Westminster destroyed by a catastrophic event before it is restored. Five years after MPs agreed to repair the Gothic-revival complex that houses parliament, questions about what a restored palace might look like, how the work will be undertaken, the timeframe and cost remain unanswered, the Public Accounts Committee said in a report. Advertisement

Meanwhile, $2.5 million a week is being spent to patch it up amid growing list of health and safety incidents, including some involving asbestos.

A $100 million, six-year restoration of Elizabeth Tower, topped by Big Ben, was completed in 2022 but the panel called it "incredible" that the only certainties regarding the palace were that the cost will be high and that further delays would be "hugely costly to the taxpayer."

After decades of broad consensus on the critical need to repair and restore the main palace, which comprises the House of Commons and House of Lords, progress had been painfully slow with "years of procrastination" and significant parliamentary decisions being reopened and overturned, the committee said.

"After years of procrastination and debate, resolutions of the House overturned and the exploding costs we saw in restoring just the Elizabeth Tower, it is difficult to have confidence in the future of the project to repair and restore this iconic world heritage site that thousands of people work in and visit every day," said committee chair Dame Meg Hillier.

"But without parliament and the public having that confidence, these critical works will continue to stall with the real risk that the whole building will be destroyed by a catastrophic incident before the work is done, or perhaps even begun. There are already people on decades-long risk watchlists after being exposed to asbestos in the building; a building that's leaking, dropping masonry and at constant risk of fire."

The committee is demanding a clear indication of the cost and timeline for completing the project "before it becomes too late to do so" and clarity on who would be responsible if the unthinkable happened, given the uncertainty over the legal responsibilities of the clerks of both houses tasked with delivering the restoration.

A report by the committee last month said the restoration would cost between $8.8 billion and $16.2 billion and take 19 to 28 years if the palace was temporarily relocated, or $27.5 billion if MPs, Lords and staff stayed put and could take up to 76 years.

Prior to legislation to restore the palace in 2020, debate about whether Westminster should continue to be the seat of Parliament, move to another building and turn it into a museum, or decentralize government by moving parts of it out of London to the north of the country or elsewhere, rumbled on for years.