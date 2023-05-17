Trending
May 17, 2023 / 8:59 AM

Delays in restoring British parliament buildings risk destruction, panel warns

By Paul Godfrey
A key parliamentary committee warned Wednesday that delays to the restoration of the Palace of Westminster, which houses the British parliament, run the risk of a catastrophic event destroying the crumbling 147-year-old complex in the meantime. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
May 17 (UPI) -- A House of Commons panel warned parliament on Wednesday of a "real and rising risk" that years of delay would see the crumbling Palace of Westminster destroyed by a catastrophic event before it is restored.

Five years after MPs agreed to repair the Gothic-revival complex that houses parliament, questions about what a restored palace might look like, how the work will be undertaken, the timeframe and cost remain unanswered, the Public Accounts Committee said in a report.

Meanwhile, $2.5 million a week is being spent to patch it up amid growing list of health and safety incidents, including some involving asbestos.

A $100 million, six-year restoration of Elizabeth Tower, topped by Big Ben, was completed in 2022 but the panel called it "incredible" that the only certainties regarding the palace were that the cost will be high and that further delays would be "hugely costly to the taxpayer."

After decades of broad consensus on the critical need to repair and restore the main palace, which comprises the House of Commons and House of Lords, progress had been painfully slow with "years of procrastination" and significant parliamentary decisions being reopened and overturned, the committee said.

"After years of procrastination and debate, resolutions of the House overturned and the exploding costs we saw in restoring just the Elizabeth Tower, it is difficult to have confidence in the future of the project to repair and restore this iconic world heritage site that thousands of people work in and visit every day," said committee chair Dame Meg Hillier.

"But without parliament and the public having that confidence, these critical works will continue to stall with the real risk that the whole building will be destroyed by a catastrophic incident before the work is done, or perhaps even begun. There are already people on decades-long risk watchlists after being exposed to asbestos in the building; a building that's leaking, dropping masonry and at constant risk of fire."

The committee is demanding a clear indication of the cost and timeline for completing the project "before it becomes too late to do so" and clarity on who would be responsible if the unthinkable happened, given the uncertainty over the legal responsibilities of the clerks of both houses tasked with delivering the restoration.

A report by the committee last month said the restoration would cost between $8.8 billion and $16.2 billion and take 19 to 28 years if the palace was temporarily relocated, or $27.5 billion if MPs, Lords and staff stayed put and could take up to 76 years.

Prior to legislation to restore the palace in 2020, debate about whether Westminster should continue to be the seat of Parliament, move to another building and turn it into a museum, or decentralize government by moving parts of it out of London to the north of the country or elsewhere, rumbled on for years.

Latest Headlines

New Zealand police treating deadly Wellington hostel fire as arson
World News // 1 hour ago
New Zealand police treating deadly Wellington hostel fire as arson
May 17 (UPI) -- New Zealand fire officials have ruled that a five-alarm blaze that heavily damaged a Wellington hostel and killed six people early Tuesday was an arson and a homicide.
UBS tells SEC it expects $17B hit for taking over Credit Suisse
World News // 2 hours ago
UBS tells SEC it expects $17B hit for taking over Credit Suisse
May 17 (UPI) -- Swiss investment giant UBS revealed in a new filing late Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its emergency takeover of rival Credit Suisse with have a negative impact of $17 billion.
54% of Britons anxious or stressed over rising cost of living
World News // 3 hours ago
54% of Britons anxious or stressed over rising cost of living
May 17 (UPI) -- The number of Britons who are stressed out or anxious about the rising cost of living has risen to more than half of all adults, the country's financial regulator said Wednesday.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says spy satellite ready for launch
May 17 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the secretive regime's first completed military reconnaissance satellite and approved the "future action plan" for its launch, state-run media reported Wednesday.
Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short
World News // 4 hours ago
Australian PM: Quad summit canceled as Biden cuts Asia trip short
May 17 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday that a so-called Quad summit planned for next week in Sydney has been canceled due to ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in the United States.
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
World News // 18 hours ago
Two U.K. poultry workers test positive for bird flu
May 16 (UPI) -- Two poultry workers in the United Kingdom tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, the U.K. Health Security Agency said Tuesday.
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
World News // 19 hours ago
Brown University estimates more than 4.5 million people have died in wars since 9/11
May 16 (UPI) -- More than 4.5 million people have died as a result of wars since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, according to a new study from the Costs of War project at Brown University's Watson Institute.
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
World News // 22 hours ago
EU adopts new laws to regulate cryptocurrency transactions
May 16 (UPI) -- The European Council on Tuesday formally adopted a pair of rules designed to regulate the cryptocurrency market.
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
World News // 1 day ago
Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants
May 16 (UPI) -- Britain will use a meeting of European leaders in Iceland on Tuesday to push for coordinated action to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent.
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
World News // 1 day ago
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
May 16 (UPI) -- Kyiv came under the most intensive bombardment Tuesday since Russia resumed its attacks from the air at the beginning of the month, injuring three people and damaging building and cars.
