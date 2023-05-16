Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge hostel, in Wellington, New Zealand, on Tuesday. Multiple people are believed to be dead after a fire ripped through the 92-room hostel. Photo by Masanori Udagawa/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand said Tuesday that multiple people are dead after a fire tore through a Wellington hostel overnight. The fire erupted at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at Loafers Lodge on Adelaide Road in central Wellington. Responding crews arrived to find the blaze on the top floor of the building, and elevated the situation to a five-alarm fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand initially said 52 people who were in the building were accounted for but several others were missing.

Both fire and police authorities said the number of deaths and those unaccounted for cannot be confirmed until they are able to gain access to the facility.

"Our initial assessment is that the number of deceased is fewer than 10," Wellington District Police said in a statement.

"It is currently unsafe and until we can access the building -- and reconcile numbers of people who are safe -- we are not in a position to determine how many people are deceased or unaccounted for. Our focus is on identifying those people as soon as we can."

At least five people were rescued from the roof, authorities said.

Fire crews were still battling the blaze Tuesday morning, with Fire and Emergency district manager Nick Pyatt stating relief crews have taken over for firefighters who had battled through the night and will "complete mopping-up work."

"Once we've gained access to the building following structural integrity process, we will work on mopping up hotspots to allow for the investigation process," he said in a statement, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known.

"At this stage, any cause of the fire or any other details around the circumstances of the fire cannot be confirmed," he said.

At the fire's peak, more than 80 firefighters from 29 crews were on hand.

"This is a once-in-a decade fire for Wellington," Pyatt said. "It's the worst nightmare for us."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins visited the site of the fire and offered his condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones that morning.

"It is an absolute tragedy and it is a horrific situation," he said.