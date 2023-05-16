Trending
Advertisement
World News
May 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will appeal to leaders at a Council of Europe meeting in Reykjavik on Tuesday to work together to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will appeal to leaders at a Council of Europe meeting in Reykjavik on Tuesday to work together to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- Britain will use a meeting of European leaders in Iceland on Tuesday to push for coordinated action to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made stopping small boats that brought almost 46,000 migrants to Britain in 2022 a cornerstone of his premiership, will seek to ensure his European counterparts, the European Union and European Court of Human Rights "were working in tandem to stop the humanitarian disaster caused by illegal migration," said a Downing Street news release.

Advertisement

Britain, France and Italy were all pursuing legislation to address the "scourge of illegal migration" but a 50% rise in the past year meant it was placing unbearable pressures on countries throughout Europe, according to Downing Street, with their systems to help genuine refugees put at risk by the rise in people traffickers and criminal gangs seeking to jump the queue.

Advertisement

"Every single point on each route used by people traffickers to smuggle people across our continent represents another community struggling to deal with the human cost of this barbaric enterprise," Sunak said.

RELATED British government to place some asylum seekers on a barge

"It is very clear that our current international system is not working, and our communities and the world's most vulnerable people are paying the price. We need to do more to cooperate across borders and across jurisdictions to end illegal migration and stop the boats."

The fact it was only the fourth time in the Council of Europe's 74-year history that leaders had come together under its auspices of the council showed that the challenges facing the 46 member countries could only be solved by decisive and coordinated action among neighbors, Sunak added.

Stopping small boats crossing the English Channel was one of the five pledges the prime minister made in January for a more secure and prosperous future for Britain.

RELATED Britain passes illegal migration bill to stem English Channel crossings

Managing tens of thousands of asylum seekers, most of whom are accommodated in hotels at a cost of $6.3 million a day, has stretched Britain's creaking migration system to breaking point with a backlog of people awaiting an asylum decision that has more than doubled to 167,000, of which 110,000 have been waiting for more than six months.

Advertisement

Arguing that the overburdened system is unable to prioritize the most vulnerable because of the overwhelming demands put on it by those who jump the queue, the government is pushing through legislation that will make arriving on a small boat illegal.

The Illegal Migration Bill will see anyone who arrives on a small boat detained and deported to their own country, or a safe third country, and banned from ever returning or applying for British citizenship.

RELATED British PM Rishi Sunak in Paris to try to get deal to stop migrant boats

The bill has drawn strong opposition from human rights groups, church leaders and in the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, with critics saying it criminalizes people fleeing persecution while failing to provide alternative safe routes for them to reach Britain.

In his quest to tackle the issue, Sunak has so far secured increased cooperation from France to stop boats from launching from French beaches, a return agreement with Albania, and launched plans to move asylum seekers out of hotels and onto barges anchored off the south coast.

Latest Headlines

'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
World News // 6 hours ago
'Exceptional' air raid on Kyiv injures at least three
May 16 (UPI) -- Kyiv came under the most intensive bombardment Tuesday since Russia resumed its attacks from the air at the beginning of the month, injuring three people and damaging building and cars.
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
World News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Abrams tanks arrive in Germany; Ukrainians to begin training in weeks
May 16 (UPI) -- Long-awaited U.S. Abrams tanks have arrived in Germany, the Pentagon said, with expectations that Ukrainian soldiers will begin training on the advanced weaponry in the coming weeks.
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
World News // 6 hours ago
Fire tears through New Zealand hostel, killing multiple people
May 16 (UPI) -- Authorities in New Zealand said Tuesday that multiple people are dead after a fire tore through a Wellington hostel overnight.
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
World News // 6 hours ago
Int'l Religious Freedom Report calls out violations in China, Iran, India
May 15 (UPI) -- The State Department has released its 2022 International Religious Freedom Report, which shows ongoing violations in China, Russia, Iran, India and Afghanistan.
American Amy Pope to be first woman to run U.N. migration agency
World News // 6 hours ago
American Amy Pope to be first woman to run U.N. migration agency
May 15 (UPI) -- The United Nations' migration agency has elected its first woman, an American and former White House adviser, to become director general after voting out the agency's five-year incumbent.
European Union commission approves Microsoft's bid for gaming giant Activision
World News // 6 hours ago
European Union commission approves Microsoft's bid for gaming giant Activision
May 15 (UPI) -- The executive branch of the European Union said Monday that Microsoft has offered enough remedies to address antitrust concerns, paving the way for a proposed $69 billion acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard.
iPhone manufacturer Foxconn breaks ground on $500 million factory in India
World News // 6 hours ago
iPhone manufacturer Foxconn breaks ground on $500 million factory in India
May 15 (UPI) -- Foxconn Interconnect Technology held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday on a new $500 million manufacturing facility in Telangana, India.
U.N. marks 75th anniversary of mass expulsion of Palestinians
World News // 6 hours ago
U.N. marks 75th anniversary of mass expulsion of Palestinians
May 15 (UPI) -- A special UN committee will hold controversial commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the mass displacement of Palestinians from what is now Israel -- the first ever.
Pakistan's ruling party files complaint, holds protest over release of Imran Khan
World News // 6 hours ago
Pakistan's ruling party files complaint, holds protest over release of Imran Khan
May 15 (UPI) -- Pakistan's ruling party on Monday filed a complaint against the chief justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, charging that they acted politically in favor of former prime minister Imran Khan.
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
World News // 6 hours ago
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
BANGKOK, May 15 (UPI) -- Thailand's two major pro-democracy opposition parties agreed to form a coalition government on Monday, one day after they swept to a landslide victory in elections that saw voters call for structural change.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
U.S. releases nuclear warhead stats, presses Russia on New START Treaty
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
Supreme Court says Alabama inmate can be killed by untested nitrogen hypoxia
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
Thai opposition parties agree to form coalition government after shocking victory
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
U.S. gasoline prices staying lower for longer
Special counsel blasts FBI over its 2016 Trump-Russia election probe
Special counsel blasts FBI over its 2016 Trump-Russia election probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement