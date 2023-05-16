Britain pushes European neighbors for more cooperation to stem flow of migrants

1/2

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will appeal to leaders at a Council of Europe meeting in Reykjavik on Tuesday to work together to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

May 16 (UPI) -- Britain will use a meeting of European leaders in Iceland on Tuesday to push for coordinated action to tackle "illegal" migration across the continent. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has made stopping small boats that brought almost 46,000 migrants to Britain in 2022 a cornerstone of his premiership, will seek to ensure his European counterparts, the European Union and European Court of Human Rights "were working in tandem to stop the humanitarian disaster caused by illegal migration," said a Downing Street news release. Advertisement

Britain, France and Italy were all pursuing legislation to address the "scourge of illegal migration" but a 50% rise in the past year meant it was placing unbearable pressures on countries throughout Europe, according to Downing Street, with their systems to help genuine refugees put at risk by the rise in people traffickers and criminal gangs seeking to jump the queue.

"Every single point on each route used by people traffickers to smuggle people across our continent represents another community struggling to deal with the human cost of this barbaric enterprise," Sunak said.

"It is very clear that our current international system is not working, and our communities and the world's most vulnerable people are paying the price. We need to do more to cooperate across borders and across jurisdictions to end illegal migration and stop the boats."

The fact it was only the fourth time in the Council of Europe's 74-year history that leaders had come together under its auspices of the council showed that the challenges facing the 46 member countries could only be solved by decisive and coordinated action among neighbors, Sunak added.

Stopping small boats crossing the English Channel was one of the five pledges the prime minister made in January for a more secure and prosperous future for Britain.

Managing tens of thousands of asylum seekers, most of whom are accommodated in hotels at a cost of $6.3 million a day, has stretched Britain's creaking migration system to breaking point with a backlog of people awaiting an asylum decision that has more than doubled to 167,000, of which 110,000 have been waiting for more than six months.

Arguing that the overburdened system is unable to prioritize the most vulnerable because of the overwhelming demands put on it by those who jump the queue, the government is pushing through legislation that will make arriving on a small boat illegal.

The Illegal Migration Bill will see anyone who arrives on a small boat detained and deported to their own country, or a safe third country, and banned from ever returning or applying for British citizenship.

The bill has drawn strong opposition from human rights groups, church leaders and in the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, with critics saying it criminalizes people fleeing persecution while failing to provide alternative safe routes for them to reach Britain.

In his quest to tackle the issue, Sunak has so far secured increased cooperation from France to stop boats from launching from French beaches, a return agreement with Albania, and launched plans to move asylum seekers out of hotels and onto barges anchored off the south coast.