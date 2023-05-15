Trending
May 15, 2023 / 7:15 PM

American Amy Pope to be first woman to run U.N. migration agency

By Sheri Walsh
The United Nations' migration agency has elected its first woman leader, American Amy E. Pope, to serve a five-year term. Pope will become the International Organization for Migration's new director general in October. Photo courtesy of IOM
May 15 (UPI) -- The United Nations' migration agency has elected its first woman, an American and former White House adviser, to become director general after voting out the agency's five-year incumbent.

Amy E. Pope, who said she was "humbled and honored" after defeating Director General António Vitorino of Portugal on Monday, will serve as director general for the International Organization for Migration for a five-year term, starting on Oct. 1.

"I am committed to making IOM more representative of its member states so that as a global community, we can creatively and proactively respond to challenges while also harnessing the benefits of well-managed migration," Pope said in a tweet after the vote.

"With evolving threats posed by climate and conflict, together we can assist vulnerable communities on the move seeking protection and deliver on the promise of migration," Pope added.

The International Organization for Migration, which was established in 1951, is the leading intergovernmental organization on migration. IOM is committed to the principle that "humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society."

Before being elected to director general, Pope served as IOM's deputy director general. According to IOM, Pope made a number of budgetary management and administrative reforms that optimized IOM's field delivery and risk management. She is also credited with enhancing internal justice outcomes.

Before IOM, Pope was a White House adviser. She was the senior adviser on migration to President Biden in 2021. Before that, she was the deputy assistant to the president and deputy homeland security adviser between 2015 and 2017.

Pope has served during several administrations at the White House since 2013. She is credited with developing strategies to manage migration surges, human trafficking and Zika and Ebola outbreaks, while preparing communities for climate change, according to IOM.

"Congratulations to Amy E. Pope on her historic win to serve as the next director general of the International Organization for Migration," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday. "She also becomes the first woman to lead this critical organization in its more than 70-year-old history."

"Her innovative leadership is sure to deliver positive progress and results for migrants, IOM member states, partners and stakeholders," Blinken tweeted.

